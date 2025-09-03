A foundation for local youth

The Monroe County Criminal Justice Behavioral Health Task Force’s Youth Subcommittee announced the launch of The R.O.C.K. Project (Responsible Online Citizenship for Kids), a new education and prevention program designed for local junior high students.

Developed with support from local law enforcement, The R.O.C.K. Project delivers engaging, age-appropriate presentations that help kids navigate the challenges of growing up in today’s digital world.

Presentations are delivered by school resource officers and law enforcement personnel during the school year.

The R.O.C.K. Project aims to communicate with kids on their level; promote safe and responsible internet use; prevent drug, alcohol and vaping use; encourage kids to talk with trusted adults; foster positive relationships with law enforcement and reduce instances of cyberbullying, sextortion and risky behavior.

“Kids are facing pressures that go far beyond what past generations experienced — from cyberbullying and online predators to vaping and social media peer pressure,” said Waterloo Police Department Sgt. Shaun Wiegand, a former longtime school resource officer and member of the youth subcommittee. “The R.O.C.K. Project gives them the tools to make safe, smart choices and builds stronger relationships between students and the officers who protect them.”

The youth subcommittee identified a growing need for resources that extend beyond traditional programs like D.A.R.E.

The program is designed for students in grades 6-8 in Monroe County schools, with future plans to expand into fifth grade and high school freshmen.

“While Monroe County may feel sheltered from many outside dangers, the truth is that our children are still at risk — especially online, where harmful behaviors can reach them directly,” said Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb, a member of the youth subcommittee. “The R.O.C.K. Project was created to equip kids with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe.”

The R.O.C.K. Project aims to communicate with kids on their level, promote safe and responsible internet use, prevent drug, alcohol, and vaping use, encourage kids to talk with trusted adults, foster positive relationships with law enforcement, and reduce instances of cyberbullying, sextortion and risky behavior.

“The heart of this project is about reaching kids before it’s too late,” said Anne Riley, president and chief executive officer of Human Support Services and founding member and co-facilitator of the task force. “By giving them the knowledge and resources through presentations aimed at reaching them at their level, we can help them make better choices and prevent dangerous situations before they happen.”

Parents can support the efforts of The R.O.C.K. Project by asking their children about what they’ve learned, reading through handouts they bring home, and initiating conversations about these important topics.