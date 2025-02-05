A first for WHS girls wrestling



At right is Waterloo’s Lucy Baldwin on the podium at third place in her weight class.At left, Waterloo’s Izabell McBride stands on the podium at second place in her class.

The Waterloo High School girls wrestling program made history over the weekend.

Waterloo girls wrestled at the Bethalto Regional, advancing two to the sectional round for the first time in school history.

Izabell McBride placed second and Lucy Baldwin placed third in their respective divisions to qualify for the Highland Sectional in two weeks.

McBride, a sophomore, competes in the 190 pound class. She is 24-12 on the season.

Baldwin, a junior, competes in the 125 pound class. She is 18-10 on the season.

“Both girls are second-year wrestlers that are definitely hitting their stride late in the season,” WHS girls wrestling coach Ryan Wiggers said. “These girls bring a passion to every practice/match that the entire team feeds off of. They are paving the way for the future of girls wrestling at Waterloo and working to create a culture that will last long after they graduate. I am beyond excited to see what these ladies can do at sectionals!”