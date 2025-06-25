A car show for Charles

Charles Allen

A local boy and his family have been dealing with a tragic cancer diagnosis and grueling treatment for the better part of a year now, and a local organization – as well as the community at large – is pushing to give them the support they need in these difficult times.

Melissa Allen spoke with the Republic-Times about her 10-year-old son Charles, describing him as a goofy boy with an academic love for math and numbers and a passion for LEGO.

She also discussed the tragic leukemia diagnosis he was given several months ago.

“He got diagnosed with AML leukemia in September,” Melissa said. “Completely unexpected. We just had some blood work done because he was feeling rundown, and then the results weren’t good.”

As Melissa recalled, treatment for Charles’s cancer began immediately and has continued ever since as he’s spent a great deal of time at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

The treatment has been difficult to say the least. Charles has tended to stay at the hospital for weeks at a time, undergoing chemotherapy for the first week or two and then recovering, only getting to enjoy time at home for a matter of days before having to return for more treatment.

That chemo has been frustratingly unresponsive, prompting the family to pursue a clinical trial at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

The therapy Charles underwent there involved removing some of his cells to grow and strengthen them before returning them in the hopes they can fight off the cancer, though this treatment likewise proved ineffective.

Charles and his family returned to Cardinal Glennon in recent weeks for another round of chemo, though with this treatment once again not giving the desired results, Melissa said Charles is now set to undergo a stronger round of chemotherapy that will last for a full month.

Melissa said the family is also looking to pursue another clinical trial at Washington University in the months following this round of chemo.

Even as the Allens have kept this battle largely to themselves, Melissa said folks have still reached out to express their sympathies or show their support.

One fundraiser in support of the family took place fairly recently at Salt + Honey Bistro in Waterloo, where Melissa works.

Charles is also set to be the beneficiary of an annual fundraiser hosted in Columbia which takes place this Sunday, a charity car show.

John Moss, who heads the group of classic car lovers organizing the event, spoke about how it came together and what the show is all about.

“We’re called the Give Back Pack,” Moss said. “We find a sick child, and we throw a charity car show where 100 percent of the money goes to the family at the awards.”

Moss said this will be the 11th year the group has been putting the event together, raising around $6,000-$7,000 for the family of a young child in need with each car show.

“The families are always really appreciative because we make it all about them that day,” Moss said. “It’s really got nothing to do with us. It’s all about them.”

He further explained the group decides who to host the fundraiser for each year simply by keeping their ears to the ground about who could use the help.

In Charles’s case, Moss said one member of the Give Back Pack heard about his diagnosis and treatment through a church connection, and the other members were happy to come together to support him.

“I really don’t know a lot about Charles,” Moss said. “I know he’s still in the hospital, unfortunately. But it don’t matter. It’s not because we know him. It’s just a family in need.”

The car show takes place this Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at West Park Bowl/Columbia City Saloon at 1101 Valmeyer Road.

Along with a car show featuring 35 classes with six specialty awards, guests can also participate in a 50/50 raffle and a basket auction.

“It’s just a good time seeing some of the nicest cars around the area because they come from all over Missouri, all over Illinois,” Moss said. “Car show people are the most giving people out there. When it comes to a charity like this, they really support it.”

As Moss said, all proceeds and donations go directly to Charles and the rest of the Allen family.

Melissa, along with expressing thanks for the support the community has already shown for her family, noted Charles is still in high spirits even as he’s dealing with a struggle no child should be facing.

“Charles is still staying strong,” Melissa said. “He’s got this lovable, goofy attitude. He loves to mess with the nurses. Everybody loves him at Cardinal Glennon.”

For more information on Sunday’s car show, or on how to donate to the Allen family, call 618-444-4146.