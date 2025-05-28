A bright option for sheep farmers

New opportunities continue to pop up around the nation for solar grazing.

By PHYLLIS COULTER

FarmWeek

Sunshine might help increase sheep populations in Illinois, according to an Ohio sheep producer.

Camren Maierle, an American Lamb Board member, showed Illinois sheep producers photos of his sheep grazing on Ohio pastures in a field of solar panels. Solar grazing has become a big part of his business.

“There could be a decent amount of this in Illinois in the next couple of years,” Maierle told Illinois lamb and wool producers at the Sheep Industry Day. There are about 55,000 sheep in Illinois, according to USDA.

Maierle predicts there will be more large-scale solar operations because of energy demand.

“I want sheep on every one of those sites that are conducive to having sheep on them,” he said.

“I’m not promoting solar panels, but if they go in, I want sheep there,” he said virtually from Ohio at the University of Illinois event on March 22.

He sees it as a huge opportunity for sheep producers.

“Our ability to capitalize on affordable feed is huge,” he said of combining solar power and production agriculture – known as agrivoltaics.

Sheep are the animal of choice for solar grazing because they “fit” and cause less wear on the equipment than cattle or goats.

“It’s a risk mitigation industry,” Maierle said.

Usually, a clover mix is used to graze three to five ewes per acre. Maierle said his goal on well-managed pastures is to graze 8-10 sheep per acre.

He estimates that if a sheep producer grazes 500 solar acres, he or she could earn half a million dollars with 2,000 ewes if the lease was for $350 per acre. That’s not counting any lambs.

The competition for grazing solar fields isn’t from neighboring sheep farmers, it is mowing companies, he said. Solar companies pay landscapers about $480 per acre per year to keep the weeds down. Comparatively, sheep grazers might charge $300-$500.

“I offer an improved service of soil health and management for equal pay,” Maierle said. “Energy companies eat that up.”

Challenges for grazing sheep on a solar farm compared to a traditional lot or pasture include movement of solar panels and managing wires sheep must traverse.

As for marketing increased Illinois lamb production, Maierle said homegrown lamb could displace some of the lamb imported today. Between 60-70 percent of lamb consumed in the state is imported from New Zealand and Australia.

To help farmers take advantage of the opportunities, the American Lamb Board and the American Sustainability Growers Association are teaming up to offer solar grazing certification programs. Maierle will be one of the trainers at the new ASGA solar grazing training program June 11-13 in Kankakee. The three-day workshop costs $200.

“The certification program can help a sheep producer become a valuable service provider,” said Maierle, who noted there are things farmers will learn as a sheep producer at the event even if they aren’t solar grazing now.

Visit solargrazing.org to learn more about opportunities in agrovoltaics.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.