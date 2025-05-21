$800K stolen from Columbia biz

An entry of appearance was filed May 14 in Monroe County Circuit Court on behalf of Abdulrasaq Abdulbaki, 41, of Avon, Ind., in connection with a charge of felony theft of an amount greater than $500,000 and less than $1 million.

According to a complaint filed at the courthouse on March 3, Abdulbaki is alleged to have stolen $808,000 from Digital Scoreboards, a company with an office in downtown Columbia, on Nov. 1, 2024.

Digital Scoreboards was founded in 2015 and recently relocated its headquarters to Columbia last year after local residents Chris Kirn, the company’s current president/CEO, and his wife Jennifer acquired the company in 2024.

The company specializes in producing a variety of indoor and outdoor digital display sports scoreboards and other digital display devices.

Last month, the Columbia School Board approved scoreboard replacement purchases from Digital Scoreboards for use at Columbia High School.

According to the company’s website, it has completed 750 projects across 41 states at high schools, colleges and universities.

Representatives for Digital Scoreboards did not respond to a request for comment on this case as of press time.

A LinkedIn profile for Abdulbaki claims he is a “tableau developer/data analyst” for Truist Financial Corporation in Avon, Ind.

Abdulbaki’s defense attorney is listed as Edwardsville-based Robert L. Elovitz, who filed Abdulbaki’s entry of appearance.

Elovitz also filed a “speedy trial demand” on May 14.

Court records indicate probable cause was found in the matter on Feb. 28. Columbia Police Department Officer Adam Jackson is listed as the arresting officer.

An outstanding warrant for Abdulbaki has been recalled, and Abdulbaki is required to appear in Monroe County Court for a May 29 case management conference.

The charge is a Class 1 felony with a minimum incarceration sentence of four years and maximum sentence of 15 years.