2025 Year in Review

January

The City of Waterloo announced the opening of its new water treatment facility in late December. The new city service was described as a comprehensive infrastructure project that also included construction of a water tower on the Waterloo VFW property completed in the fall of 2024.

A suite of 293 state laws went into effect at the top of the year, including the $15 minimum wage, the start of development on digital IDs, regulations on generative artificial intelligence and more.

Waterloo youth Annalee Krebel rang in the new year with a major Christmas wish in the form of a custom toy car to keep her cruising as she lives with a developmental disability.

Investigations began on a series of gambling machine thefts that took place at gas stations in Waterloo and Red Bud.

It was announced the Baldwin Power Plant, previously meant to close by the end of 2025, would continue operations through 2027, contributing over $262 million in regional economic output and remaining a vital part of the region’s energy landscape.

The 2024-25 Monroe County startUP class hosted its fundraising event, the young entrepreneurs inviting folks to welcome the new year by line dancing an evening away at a “Boot Scoot into 2025” party.

The Waterloo High School boys basketball squad took down rival Columbia, 52-37, to capture the program’s first ever Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament championship, a tourney played since 1957.

The Columbia High School girls basketball squad, just one weekend after capturing the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School, won three of four games to place first at the Waterloo Holiday Tournament.

A new class of the Waterloo High School Athletic Hall of Fame was announced, including Marvin Lich (Class of 1961), Bruce Hudson (Class of 1968), Julie Davis (Class of 1991), Stacey Miller (Class of 1991) and Ben Skaer (Class of 2009), in addition to the 2010-11 boys soccer squad that placed third in the state for Class 2A.

Michael Brenner of Waterloo, the pilot who tragically crashed during the flight of his small plane near Columbia, continued to recover a month after the incident, undergoing multiple surgeries including the amputation of both his legs above the knee. The good Samaritans who acted swiftly to help Brenner, Clayton Poindexter and Mark Amoroso, were recognized and thanked by his friends and family.

Members of the WHS Auto Club celebrated their recent national success at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, showing strong performance even among some much larger schools from around the country.

The Columbia Fire Department suited up in cold water gear and used a rescue boat to safely remove a dog that had fallen through the ice on a lake in the 2800 block of Robert Drive in the Columbia Lakes subdivision

Shawn P. Buckley was taken into custody following a police pursuit that began in Waterloo and ended with a standoff in Columbia, charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding and felony violation of an order of protection (prior domestic battery conviction).

Members of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Cahokia Police Department engaged in a two-hour standoff with a suspect at a residence around the 300 block of McBride Avenue near Dupo after a man was shot in the leg.

After a few false starts and over three years, the City of Columbia adopted a new comprehensive plan titled “Looking to the Future” to guide the growing city through the next couple of decades.

Gibault Catholic High School announced inductees into its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame class, including the 2000 state champion boys bowling squad and 2012 graduate Hannah Wessel Sasser.

A retirement celebration took place to recognize longtime City of Waterloo employee John Miller, who worked in the underground department for 20 years.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) was sworn in to serve another term in office as part of the 119th Congress.

Longtime Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk celebrated his retirement, having spent three decades in the position overseeing plentiful changes in the city’s population and infrastructure in that time.

Local farmer Delbert Wittenauer completed a partnership arrangement with HeartLands Conservancy to ensure his historic family farm is preserved into the future, maintaining both his legacy and the natural beauty of Monroe County.

Millstadt couple Mary and Paul Braner marked the end of a respective 46 and 39 years at Lee’s Home Center, a home improvement store offering a range of services for the community that Mary’s family has operated since its founding.

Family members of Sean T. Bowman of St. Louis, who died as the result of a November 2023 motorcycle crash on Bluff Road, filed a lawsuit in Monroe County Circuit Court against Steve and Geraldine Albert of Columbia, alleging Steve failed to yield at an intersection and attempted to turn left onto Bluff Road, causing the collision.

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) and State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) took their respective oaths of office at the inauguration ceremony of the 104th General Assembly in Springfield.

The Columbia High School cheerleading squad placed first at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship in Springfield, taking the top spot out of 31 teams in the small varsity division.

Dr. Geoff Miller was welcomed as the new principal of Gibault Catholic High School with the start of the second semester, though his tenure was ultimately short as he did not continue at the start of the school’s fall semester.

The City of Waterloo honored longtime collector and budget officer Shawn Kennedy for her retirement after 25 years with the city.

Businesses throughout Monroe County once again saw hefty profits thanks to video gambling machines, which provided both increased revenue and tax over the previous year.

The final payment for Oak Hill construction bonds was approved for the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center by the Monroe County Board of Commissioners. Voters in 2004 approved $20 million in bonds to replace the aging Monroe County Care and Rehabilitation Center.

A substantial construction project was completed at Zahnow Elementary in Waterloo, providing plenty of space for staff and faculty and allowing the district’s youngest classes to return after a period away at Gardner Elementary.

Monroe County Christian School discussed plans for a new home on property previously purchased near the intersection of Rogers Street and Country Club Lane in Waterloo.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a project to rehabilitate and resurface 3.5 miles of I-255 from Route 157 to Route 15 in St. Clair County would require a complete interstate closure for six months starting in February.

Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th president of the United States, promising a “revolution of common sense” and taking charge as Republicans assumed unified control of Washington.

Millstadt Ambulance Service announced plans to organize an independent ambulance district with approval from voters to provide improved funding for the department which covers a wide area with limited resources. The plans wound up running into some legal hurdles, though change in state legislation ultimately paved the way for the agency to pursue its independent district down the road.

The Valmeyer High School Sports Hall of Fame announced its new inductees for the year including Bree Whittington Juengling, Toni Smith and Kylee Inman as well as the 2008 VHS volleyball squad.

2024 Monroe County Fair Queen Haley Bode competed in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant at Crowne Plaza in Springfield. For the first time in history, Monroe County was represented in the final 16 contestants as Bode made the cut.

Three new job appointments were made for key city positions in Waterloo. Sarah Craig, former human resources coordinator, was appointed as collector/budget officer in the wake of Shawn Kennedy’s retirement. Nathan Krebel, former subdivision and zoning administrator, was appointed to the newly created position of deputy director of public works. Roberta Rohwedder, formerly a building official with the city, filled Krebel’s previous position.

Columbia aldermen approved a municipal services agreement with the owners of Old Monroe Distillery involving a property at 8787 Rickhouse Road along the west side of Route 3, taking the first steps to accomplish its goal of southern expansion.

The Village of Maeystown conducted a public hearing regarding proposed improvements to the community’s wastewater treatment facility, bringing the sewage system up to code and addressing issues with the system that have lingered since the 1990s.

House-building duo Dennis and Virginia Brand were recognized by the City of Waterloo for 50 years of business as they’ve contributed to developments in the city and Monroe County since their 20s.

The second time was the charm for Kenny Myers of Godfrey during a Tuesday night Queen of Hearts drawdown at Outsider Tavern in Waterloo, who took home a prize of $263,054 to split with his friends after having his number picked earlier in the drawing.

Mercy Clinic Primary Care in Waterloo opened at 1551 N. Illinois Route 3 next to Dobbs Tire & Auto Center.

February

Waterloo lost young resident Nathan Frischkorn in a crash near Red Bud. Multiple agencies responded to the crash just south of Kuehner Drive near the county line, finding a vehicle fully engulfed in flames up against a tree with the deceased Frischkorn found inside after the fire was extinguished.

A double-shooting took place in Dupo, with one person killed and another injured in the 100 block of North 2nd Street next to Dupo Village Hall. The deceased victim was identified as Cody L. Rhodes of Dupo, and two teen suspects were taken into custody. Teens Kingston Todd and Bryce Rhodes were later charged in the shooting.

The City of Waterloo dealt with water on multiple fronts, with the beginnings of continued resident complaints about the hardness and overall quality of the city’s water following the establishment of its new water treatment facility in Valmeyer. Troubles also began with Columbia as the Waterloo City Council discussed working with previous water supplier Illinois American on an extension to acquire the company’s 16-inch main next to the city’s 57 acres of property near Waterloo’s electrical substation, conflicting with Columbia’s previously discussed plans of southern expansion, providing municipal services to Old Monroe Distillery in that area.

Old Monroe Distilling Co. offered an update on the imminent opening of its new building meant to serve primarily as an event venue, with the project having been a major source of anticipation throughout the county for years.

Law enforcement officials around Monroe County reported generally positive numbers when it came to department activity in 2024, with arrests and other data from the year remaining largely static from 2023.

Raj Patel of Tennessee was arrested in Columbia after allegedly stealing a six-figure sum’s worth of gold from a local woman through a scam, charged with felony theft ($100,000-$500,000) and one count of felony attempted theft (more than $100,000).

Though an executive order to freeze federal funding signed by President Trump was withdrawn less than 48 hours after going into effect, confusion about what a freeze would mean locally prompted a response from area officials who were largely unconcerned.

Columbia High School girls basketball player Sam Schmuke was honored for surpassing 1,000 career points scored.

The Valmeyer Junior High School Boys basketball squad qualified for the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S state tournament at Rend Lake College.

The Waterloo High School girls wrestling program made history as girls wrestled at the Bethalto Regional, advancing two to the sectional round for the first time in school history.

Local leaders were joined by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to announce Regional Site Readiness Program awards totaling $31 million to support site readiness activities at 24 sites across the state, with nearly $930,000 awarded to the City of Red Bud for road infrastructure for a 50-acre site at the Red Bud Business Park.

Columbia High School music students Noah Parker, Charlotte Garcia and Jonah Velnosky were selected to perform with the top musicians in the state as part of the Illinois Music Education Association’s All-State Music Festival.

Jason P. Roscow, an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department, was killed in the line of duty, with the impact of his loss felt locally given his roots in Prairie du Rocher.

Property tax assessments for Monroe County residents were reportedly up about 6 percent overall.

Columbia Boy Scout Jack Roider earned his Eagle Scout award in the midst of assisting Helping Strays with construction of a brick patio and walkway for the building.

Ending a 12-year drought, the Columbia High School cheerleading squad got back to the top of the podium with two of its all-time best routines at the IHSA state meet in Bloomington, receiving a first place score of 93.82 in the preliminary round of the small team competition and topping that score with a 93.92 to take home the state trophy.

The Illinois High School Association announced its 2024-25 Officials of the Year in 22 IHSA sports, among them former Waterloo High School cheerleading head coach Amber Cruser.

The Waterloo Junior High School boys basketball team won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L regional title to advance to the state tournament.

Lingering issues relating to Waterloo’s new water plant continued to flow amongst the community. Regarding the suspension of two city employees, Alex Bishop of the underground utilities department resigned to accept employment elsewhere after he and fellow suspended employee Jason Goff were critical in social media posts about an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency violation issued to the city for failing to turn in a water sample for the month of December.

In what was a startling development for some Columbia residents who live near Valmeyer Road, construction of a proposed cell phone tower which was denied by county officials five years ago began, a court decision upholding the county’s denial of the cell tower having been overturned.

Gregory M. Koehler, 43, of Waterloo, was charged with his 16th offense of driving on a revoked license.

Waterloo High School graduate Lexi Krekorian, who goes by the stage name Alexandra Kay, kept rising in the country music business by signing with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

The Waterloo High School wrestling team competed in the Lincoln Sectional and advanced four members – Jaxson Mathenia, Jackson Deutch, Drew Glowacki and Konnor Stephens – to the IHSA state tournament for the program’s first time. Mathenia placed second in the 215-pound weight class.

Monroe County was represented at the IHSA girls bowling state tournament as Columbia High School sophomore Maddie Brandenburger qualified for state by virtue of a six-game total of 1,139 at the Mt. Vernon Sectional.

Waterloo and much of the rest of Monroe County were rocked by tragic news regarding local cancer warrior Elsa Wiemerslage, though her family and those around them were emboldened by the news as they renewed efforts to check off items on her bucket list.

Julie Nappier, 53, of Valmeyer was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release and one year in the IDOC to be followed by six months of supervised release – the two counts to run concurrently at 50 percent – for theft of funds at two area school districts, a 2023 charge stemming from her employment with the Columbia School District.

Planned discussion of an updated code of ordinances for the City of Columbia was postponed due to a number of issues discovered in a draft copy of the document prepared by Municode, a national company which specializes in codifying legal documents for city and county governments.

Jeff Lauer was able to escape the blaze after a wood-burning stove caused a devastating fire which destroyed his single-wide trailer west of Waterloo.

Marcella Klein of Paderborn celebrated her 105th birthday, having spent nearly all her life in the cozy countryside of rural St. Clair County.

The Waterloo High School boys basketball squad captured its first Mississippi Valley Conference title since 2014.

With the departure of two schools made official, members of the Mississippi Valley Conference were left exploring other options for their sports programs, with Waterloo considering and later deciding to join the Cahokia Conference.

Trisha Hoagland was announced as the City of Waterloo’s new human resources coordinator.

March

Local banker Ryan Osterhage, who’s had a hand in a number of community organizations over the years, was recognized by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce for his service and work toward improving both his hometown and Monroe County as a whole.

Several action items were approved by the Columbia City Council to not only get Old Monroe Distilling Co. up and running but also to move forward with one of the city’s primary objectives of expansion as stated in its new comprehensive plan.

Linda J. Johnson, 58, of Waterloo was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and 12 months in community confinement for embezzling more than $135,000 from the Dupo School District while employed there.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) introduced the Securing Our Lands And Resources Act, establishing guidelines for solar panel projects on prime and unique farmland funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Daniel C. Morgan, 50, of Waterloo was charged with criminal sexual abuse and public indecency after he was reported to have driven throughout Columbia “acting suspicious and exposing himself to several different groups of juveniles.”

The Columbia Eagles, in the 25th anniversary of the program, earned the title of Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A champions after taking down Alton in two games.

With a continually growing population locally, Monroe County Public Safety Director Kevin Scheibe explained plans for future expansion of emergency dispatch capabilities during a meeting of the Monroe County Board.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s State of the State and budget address was given with an air of uncertainty amid national concerns about the consequences of actions at the federal level, with his plan assuming a $173 million increase in federal funding.

The family of the late Crawford Bryant, filed a wrongful death suit in Monroe County Circuit Court after her young son was killed as the result of a single-vehicle car crash back in September 2024. Criminal charges of aggravated DUI (accident resulting in death), aggravated DUI (accident resulting in great bodily harm) and reckless homicide (motor vehicle) were later filed against the driver, Trevor Stawizynski.

Kari Roles Naum spoke about her career and familial financial concerns in the wake of her ALS diagnosis which has left her struggling to maintain the use of her body.

Though complaints continued through the year, the hardness level of Waterloo’s water began to improve following the installation of water-softening equipment at the new treatment facility.

Columbia welcomed Dusty Dogz to its community, a family-friendly Main Street establishment focused on gourmet hot dogs, smash burgers tacos and street food.

Young financial advisor Trevor Davis was honored by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce with a new award celebrating his role among the next generation of individuals serving the community and upholding local traditions.

Doris Rippelmeyer, the former owner of travel agency Heartland Travel in downtown Waterloo, celebrated her 96th birthday.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing spoke about his department’s cooperation with departments in two other counties for a drug interdiction effort, attempting to combat the flow of narcotics and other substances on major thoroughfares in the region.

A group of young students at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo were treated to a pleasant surprise as the school received a donation of training bicycles – courtesy of the Dave and Barbara Mungenast Foundation – which are set to be a much-loved part of the PE curriculum for years to come.

Family, friends and the folks from the communities of Hecker and New Athens and beyond celebrated Robert Mueller’s 100th birthday at Hecker Community Center.

Haley Weilbacher, a 2021 Waterloo High School graduate, joined her synchronized skate team in Finland as she capped off her college career with a performance at the World Championships.

The Southern Illinois Bulldogs youth wrestling program sent 23 wrestlers to Peoria for the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Tournament, with nearly half of them earning medals.

Country music star Craig Campbell and former St. Louis Cardinals legend-turned-singer Adam Wainwright performed two shows at Waterloo High School for the benefit of Monroe County House of Neighborly Service.

For the 15th year in a row, the Valmeyer High School Model UN team placed at the McKendree University Model UN Conference, placing second.

Monroe County was issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0561 by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The Columbia Police Department hosted a press conference regarding a cold case centered around the remains of a Jane Doe found over 20 years ago, with the family of newly-identified Carol Hemphill gathering for the news.

Following predictions, severe weather barreled through the St. Louis region, producing at least one tornado, bringing heavy winds, large hail and torrential rainfall and leaving many area residents without power.

Kaylon T. List of Dupo was charged with first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping/inflicting harm, kidnapping, concealing a homicidal death, aggravated unlawful restraint and unlawful restraint in connection with the 2021 death of a man found in Dupo following a missing person report.

A total lunar eclipse flushed the moon red. The phenomenon reportedly hadn’t been glimpsed in the United States and North America since 2022.

With a relatively brief tenure, Gibault Catholic High School President Katie Hankins announced she would be stepping down from her position before the following school year.

Businesses in downtown Waterloo said goodbye to a very long-time neighbor as Wightman Pharmacy closed its doors on Main Street after serving the community for 128 years.

The Columbia School Board’s monthly meeting saw a packed house as it was notably dominated by a number of speakers looking to address a recently-decided library policy regarding not observing the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights as required in Illinois should a library wish to receive state funding.

The City of Columbia took advantage of sudden warm weather by getting several impactful projects moving toward completion, including excavation work on the long-awaited Creekside Park project.

A loud boom that shook the county and elsewhere was deduced to likely have been caused by a controlled demolition conducted by Ameren Missouri at the site of the former Meramec Energy Center just across the river.

Mysean D. Burden, 22, and Jahquel D. Pearsall, 22, both of Springfield, were arrested and charged with 37 counts of burglary, one count of residential burglary and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with Columbia incidents which occurred in July and August 2024.

The Waterloo City Council approved the annexation of additional land into city limits and made measures for both roadway and business expansion.

The termination of City of Waterloo employee Jason Goff following a missed test with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at the city’s new water plant and a subsequent social media fallout was challenged by the union representing him.

U.S. Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) made a stop in New Athens as part of several visits throughout his district on various matters, particularly looking to meet with farmers and rural residents on the impact of solar companies purchasing prime farmland. He was met with protestors upon arrival.

A severe storm which produced an EF-1 tornado that traveled through Monroe County led to an incident at the Rock City cave business complex in Valmeyer, mainly causing damage to the National Personnel Records Center after a sprinkler system was damaged.

The Waterloo Junior High School girls and boys bowling squads competed in the SIJHSAA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl, with the girls placing fourth and the boys placing third.

The Immaculate Conception School eighth grade volleyball squad won the school’s first regional championship in the sport and advanced to the SIJHSAA Class M state tournament.

April

Local elections took place in and around Monroe County. In Waterloo, the referendum for a public pool failed by a margin of 57.55 percent to 42.45 percent. On the Waterloo School Board, Neil Giffhorn, James Yaekel and John Caupert maintained their seats with candidate Lloyd Jarden missing out. The two-year term made available following the retirement of previous board member Kim Ahne remained filled by Nathan Mifflin, who ran unopposed. The Waterloo Ward 3 race for a two-year term on the city council saw incumbent Kyle Buettner win against Jason Jones Jr. The Waterloo Ward 4 race for a four-year term to succeed Russ Row went to newcomer Jordon Riley, who won over Ryan Hirsch. Ward 1 Alderman Matt Buettner and Ward 2 Alderman Jim Trantham both ran unopposed.

Elsewhere, former New Athens Village Board Vice President Steven M. Newbold stepped up as president, winning over Adrienne Hurst. A competitive race on the Dupo Village Board had Tammy Taylor, Peter Urke and Allan Moallankamp win over Ronnie C. Dell, James R. Lord and James Paxton. The Millstadt Village Board had Michael D. French, Dustin Trankle and Mark Todd win three seats with John Kenner coming up short.

A large reduction of federal funding offered some degree of threat to Human Support Services and many other community organizations focused on mental health and substance use disorder.

A two-vehicle crash near Ellis Grove resulted in the death of Hannah D. Ruez, 30, of Ruma.

Multiple departments responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North 3rd Street near Mousette Avenue in Dupo, which resulted in minor burns for one man.

Following a lengthy executive session, the Columbia School Board approved a transitional contract for Columbia Assistant Superintendent of Schools Amanda Ganey to take on the role of superintendent, replacing Chris Grode in 2026.

The Kaskaskia Regional Port District underwent a massive board changeover, with five members issued notices of non-renewal by Gov. JB Pritzker and subsequently replaced.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Michael McGovern of Belleville to lead the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb.

Columbia High School welcomed a student exchange group from its sister city of Gedern, Germany.

Members of the Whiteside Station Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and others in the community gathered for a dedication of a new marker along the historic Kaskaskia-Cahokia Trail.

Storm damage from March prompted renewed urgency in Valmeyer School District renovation plans.

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce announced it officially acquired the Explore Waterloo group.

Tony Esker, 47, of Prairie du Rocher was shot by police and killed following an approximately three-hour standoff in the 1900 block of Bluff Road near Trappers Fall south of Fults that began as a domestic dispute.

In the midst of vying for southern growth, the City of Columbia also found itself battling recurring issues for the community – including the collapse of a key section of Valmeyer Road near the intersection of D Road.

Tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration which dominated the national news cycle didn’t leave Monroe County businesses without concern regarding greater import costs.

An executive order signed by President Trump threatened the Illinois Heartland Library System which provides 520 libraries in the southern half of the state the ability to share physical resources through a delivery system at no cost to library patrons.

Columbia Police Department dispatcher Laurie Wilde stepped from behind the 911 console while on duty to rescue an owl tangled in netting on a pond in the city.

Millstadt Superintendent of Schools Brad Landgraf talked about plans for new recreational facilities in the district amid approved construction for a track, soccer field and playground.

Students at Waterloo High School put their woodworking skills to good use as they built and installed 22 duck nesting boxes to aid in maintaining the habitat around the Jerry Costello Lock & Dam in Modoc.

Longtime Red Bud business Miller’s Meat Market was destroyed by a fire.

Jane and Vernon Lucht respectively died on scene and shortly after arriving at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Red Bud.

A water war of sorts began between Waterloo and Columbia as the City of Waterloo filed a complaint for declaratory judgement in Monroe County Circuit Court against the City of Columbia and Fountain Water District, claiming Columbia has no authority to provide water service to a series of parcels located near Hanover Road.

Columbia Public Library underwent a change in management as director Annette Bland stepped down to make way for Michelle Sawicki.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in Waterloo that injured an officer and resulted in the arrest of Madeline E. Anton, 27, of Cahokia Heights.

The Illinois House passed a bill by a vote of 71-38 that would ban public schools from using mascots that discriminate against people with disabilities, drawing attention in particular to the Freeburg High School’s mascot, the “Midgets.”

Legendary Waterloo High School baseball coach Mark Vogel picked up his 600th career win in the leadup to the end of his final season.

Monroe County startUP students organized a Glo Golf event at Acorns Golf Course to serve as their second fundraising project for the year.

New business JK Rebel Harr was welcomed in downtown Waterloo.

Waterloo Eagle Scout Andrew Wangelin earned scouting’s highest honor by aiding Baebler Education Farm with its flora education offerings.

A strong line of thunderstorms with heavy rain and confirmed tornadoes swept through Monroe County and neighboring counties Easter weekend, damaging houses, farm buildings and school grounds.

The City of Columbia budget for Fiscal Year 2026 was full of red numbers, though city officials assured it wasn’t as bad is it seemed.

A federal grand jury charged nine illegal aliens with immigration-related offenses in multiple Illinois counties – including one in Monroe County.

Charges were filed in Monroe County Circuit Court against Melissa A. Hunter, 52, of Waterloo, who stood accused of felony theft involving a house of worship, specifically St. John’s United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

A group of 11 students from Gibault Catholic High School participated in a mission trip to the Dominican Republic as part of a senior service project, going to make an impact on a community in need of water.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulated Norah Kettler of Waterloo for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout – a designation she earned by planning and hosting a summer day camp.

Waterloo’s parks got additional support from the community with the creation of the nonprofit Waterloo Park District Foundation, which hosted an inaugural “Family Fun Day in the Park” as well as an astronomy evening later in the year.

A collision between a motorcycle and car on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia resulted in the death of James N. Nix, 73, of Caseyville.

A fixture in Columbia city government for nearly 30 years, Mary Ellen Niemietz retired from local office, closing out her aldermanic career having placed much of her focus on building and improving the community’s public spaces.

Young entrepreneurs in the community showed off their personal businesses at the annual Monroe County startUP Trade Show.

The Waterloo City Council approved a few measures including a contract for installation of a new combustion turbine for its power plant, increased trash pickup rates and the annexation of new land into city limits.

The Waterloo School Board dealt with end-of-year deficits and the concern the district could be facing even more future budgeting issues.

Longtime Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate, announced he will retire after his term ends in January 2027.

Among a group of local Jeep enthusiasts raising money to fight cancer, Columbia’s Robert Fredrick pushed himself on a physically and emotionally straining hike up Mudlick Mountain in Missouri for the second time.

May

A pair of fatal crashes took place, claiming two lives. Holly Buhler, 46, of Valmeyer died in a rollover crash on Bluff Road, and Randy S. Brunkhorst, 64, of Ruma, died in a UTV crash near Renault. Holly’s husband, Larry C. Buhler, 53, was eventually charged with aggravated DUI (accident causing death) as a result of the Bluff Road crash.

Ben Stumpf shared his experiences as a young farmer forging ahead with Rumblin’ Ernie Farm over the past few years, making a place for himself in rural Columbia even as he faced a slate of problems like harsh weather and cuts to several critical grants for his business.

Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger addressed the Monroe County Board, discussing upcoming projects and presenting the 2025 “transportation plan study map” for the county which included a major bridge project on Bluff Road.

Michael D. Hubbard was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to serve a collective three years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of child pornography.

Republic-Times General Manager and Publisher Kermit Constantine celebrated his 70th birthday with the gift of retirement as he took a step away from the paper after many years of service, though he continues to stick around as a guiding hand.

Familiar face David Gregson announced his return to Gibault Catholic High School as president after having spent several years overseeing other Catholic schools in the area.

Waterloo residents extended a warm welcome to downtown cafe Zera Artisan Bakery.

Following the death of Pope Francis, the first American pope was chosen, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from Chicago, who chose the papal name Leo XIV.

The Waterloo Junior High School girls track team repeated as state champions, while a few other locals also enjoyed success at Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association meets.

Residents of Monroe County and the surrounding area were taken aback as word spread about the passing of Roger Strong, a well-regarded and widely known local man who had a pronounced zeal for life.

Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis submitted his official notification of retirement.

Discussion regarding the future of Waterloo Junior High School began as it was explained either major renovations or a new building would be required for the aging structure – though an additional idea of simply replacing the oldest wing of the building was introduced later in the year following a pair of tours at the school.

Old Monroe Distilling Co. finally opened its new location north of Waterloo.

Gene and Kay Hill recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency consultant Paul Tipton was recognized upon his retirement after nearly two decades of service.

Sightings of a young black bear in Waterloo were reported at Waterloo Country Club and the 300 block of Druscilla Lane.

Abdulrasaq Abdulbaki, 41, of Avon, Ind., was alleged to have stolen $808,000 from Digital Scoreboards, a company with an office in downtown Columbia.

Several local female track athletes showcased their talents in the IHSA state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston as, for the second straight year, the Waterloo High School girls track team won a Class 2A sectional title.

Prior to Memorial Day observances throughout the county and elsewhere, folks in Millstadt came together in remembrance of Cpl. Matthew A. Wyatt for whom the community’s post office was renamed.

The Waterloo City Council approved a budget for the fiscal year that, with unbilled projects already completed and the uncertainty of timing for future projects contributing to an overall deficit.

Local high school boys track athletes competed in sectionals, with several qualifying for state including Waterloo’s Chris Pete and Luke Smith, Columbia Chase Hendrickson and Dupo’s Braxton Barnett.

All three local high school girls soccer squads captured regional titles, continuing a tradition of success in the sport for Monroe County.

At the IHSA girls track state meet in Charleston, there were a few locals competing in the finals including Waterloo’s Cameron Crump, the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams, and Valmeyer’s Ava McClellan.

Columbia’s high school softball team captured a regional title, as did Dupo.

Columbia’s baseball team won the Class 2A Roxana Regional while Gibault won the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional.

June

51-year-old Columbia hockey coach Allen Lalk was shot and critically injured in an attempted carjacking while working as an Uber driver. The shooting occurred outside of the Columbia police station.

St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Cemetery in Hecker underwent substantial renovations courtesy of Smithton scout Mark Rozhon in pursuit of his Eagle Scout award.

Following a successful inaugural year, Arts in the Park returned to Columbia to allow the community to come together and get a good taste of the artistic talent Monroe County has to offer.

One of Monroe County’s acting groups, Actors’ Attic, established a home for themselves just to the north in Dupo where they hope to provide even more opportunities for theatre lovers young and old to spend time on stage and learn about what goes into a production.

Local high school track and field athletes brought home a few medals from the IHSA state meet held at Eastern Illinois University, with Waterloo and Columbia sending athletes to the Class 2A meet with Dupo having a presence at the Class 1A meet.

Illinois Democrats pushed through a budget for the fiscal year to the tune of $55.2 billion.

Amid discussions about the state’s 1 percent grocery tax ending at the start of 2026, local municipalities were left to deliberate on whether or not to maintain the tax themselves.

A man was injured and his home destroyed in a fire that had multiple departments responding to a small home in the 4700 block of Bohleysville Road near Arbor Ridge Drive in rural St. Clair County.

Among those local teachers retiring with the end of the school year were Waterloo’s Mark Toennies and Columbia’s Tim Gagen.

Local family-owned auto dealership Bob Brockland Buick GMC in Columbia celebrated its 50th year in business.

Efforts began to attempt to save the Ste. Genevieve-Modoc Ferry from ceasing operations.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud campus as the facility began construction of its new career technology education building.

The Columbia High School girls soccer team captured the IHSA Class 1A state title following a decisive 8-0 victory over Johnsburg in Naperville.

Four young women – Rori Unger, Payton Weber, Kayleigh Luter and Brogan Schmitz – qualified for national competition by virtue of solid showings at the Illinois High School Rodeo Association state finals in Monticello.

Melvin Becherer celebrated his 102nd birthday. Still sharp and spry, he recounted a life lived through the Great Depression, the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Normandy landings on D-Day and many other events and developments through the early and mid-20th century.

The Waterloo City Council approved a land annexation and a union contract during a regular meeting but also discussed topics ranging from chickens and bees to solar power and video gambling in committee meetings.

Waterloo High School tennis standout Patrick Nobbe made the most of his third straight trip to the state tourney held near Chicago.

Monroe County golfers found a new indoor way to play at Iron Eagle Golf off Hanover Road.

The Waterloo Lead Heads youth shooting program competed in the U.S. Open in conjunction with the Southern Illinois Youth Shooting Sports Association tournament, placing second in the junior varsity division of the SIYSSA portion of the shoot.

A Strawberry Moon, the lowest full moon in the sky for nearly two decades, was visible in the area.

Downtown Waterloo was abuzz as the community and a horde of fans welcomed

The Coffee Girl, a cafe created by hometown popular country artist Alexandra Kay which set up in the place of Bean Tree Cafe on South Main Street.

A car show was held and other support conducted for Charles Allen and his family, a local boy diagnosed with leukemia who tragically passed away toward the end of this year.

Local veteran Jacob Rey of Waterloo discussed his third and final journey to the Arctic Circle to offer electrical training on the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest icebreaker known as The Healy.

85-year-old David Crawford, a Dupo bicyclist, was killed in a crash near Grant’s Trail in St. Louis County.

Local veteran Carol Bournstein enjoyed a special “Women of Valor” Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

July

The search for new leadership at the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education concluded with the appointment of longtime local teacher and administrator Ryan McClellan. He was selected for the position of regional superintendent of schools following a rather abrupt retirement announcement from predecessor Kelton Davis in May.

Columbia native and contractor Gregg Crawford accepted a plea deal in federal court in connection with a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Crawford, owner of several properties and businesses in Columbia – most notably the Main Street Abbey complex on South Main Street – was to be sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in October That hearing was delayed twice, with Crawford now expected to be sentenced Jan. 22.

Dry fields led to a flurry of wheat harvesting by local farmers, although some in the southern areas of Monroe County dealt with the impact of troublesome spring weather. Those who did harvest reported good quality wheat – though it ranked just short of the quality from last year’s harvest.

Even amid celebration of the long-delayed barn feature’s installation at the Waterloo Community Splash Pad, discussion about the facility during the July Waterloo Park District meeting largely focused on a number of issues still being worked out, including a number of safety concerns. The central barn feature at the splash pad was installed through the first week of July, with the space being reopened July 4.

While the audit of Monroe County finances resulted in a “clean” opinion, serious concerns were raised about the accounting practices at Oak Hill, the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center in Waterloo, during a Monroe County Board meeting. Less than a week later, Oak Hill acting administrator Alicia Emmerich submitted a letter of resignation. During a July 21 meeting, commissioners announced Michael Moore as the new Oak Hill leader following approval of Health Dimensions Group as an authorized agency to handle administrative staffing at the facility.

James M. Eschmann, 22, of Columbia, was sentenced before a packed courtroom following a guilty plea to an aggravated DUI charge earlier in the month in connection to a Sept. 13, 2023, ATV crash in the 2600 block of Trout Camp Road in rural Waterloo which resulted in the death of 17-year-old David Browning Jr. of St. Louis. Eschmann will serve 85 percent of a six-year term, and also receives credit for 127 days of time served in Monroe County Jail and at-home electronic monitoring. In August, the Browning family filed a wrongful death suit against Eschmann. Damages in excess of $25,000 are being sought in each of the three negligence counts. For the survival action, damages in excess of $50,000 are sought.

Callen Moore, a 13-month-old child, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool outside of a Waterloo home and died in what police described as a “heartbreaking and tragic accident.”

The City of Columbia filed a response to an April 11 complaint entered by the City of Waterloo, with Columbia also adding a counterclaim in a dispute over water service jurisdiction in an area known as the Hanover Tracts.

With an Oct. 1 deadline looming, the Waterloo City Council opted by a 5-3 vote to maintain a 1 percent grocery tax the state has left in the hands of municipalities to keep or let expire. Columbia, Valmeyer and Hecker approved similar measures prior to this deadline.

Following an opening to the Monroe County Fair which crowned WHS grad Riley McDermott as Monroe County Fair Queen and Vivian Hewitt as her Little Miss, the week of celebrating the local agricultural community took a somber turn the next day. Emma Schultheis, a Prairie du Rocher girl described as a “spark of energy,” died as a result of a gunshot wound south of Waterloo on July 21. Schultheis was honored throughout the week and received special recognition at the fair Thursday evening, where she was honored during the 4-H & FFA Market Animal Auction.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced earlier in the month that a local investigation into a smash-and-grab burglary from a vehicle at the Monroe County YMCA led to the identification, arrest and formal charging of two Florida men linked to an organized multi-state crime ring.

A second solar farm proposal just outside of Waterloo city limits was submitted and once again withdrawn, but not without continued protests being voiced through social media and advertising and letters to the editor appearing in the Republic-Times.

The massive domestic policy law known as the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law by President Trump on July 4. With much of the act’s impact to be felt for years to come, many in Illinois found themselves looking ahead either optimistically or cautiously.

The United States Postal Service raised the price of its first-class stamp by five cents in addition to other cost increases.

A Waterloo High School graduate published a book discussing mental health, development and a host of other topics pertaining to teenagers, hoping to use his knowledge as a teacher to paint a more detailed picture of what modern youth grapple with on a daily basis. Dr. Jordan Lauer’s book is titled “The Two Backpacks: Understanding Teens and What They Carry.”

A year after announcing a capital campaign for a major renovation to the parish grounds, Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony, marking the start of a project that will have parishioners nourishing their bodies, minds and spirits.

Admiral Parkway, Inc. owner and president Joe Koppeis confirmed an engineering firm was working in an unoccupied part of Rock City to see “what can and can’t be done” regarding potential additions and expansions.

After a year and a half of thoughtful searching and discernment, the congregation of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo officially welcomed Rev. Kyle Timmons as pastor.

Like an Army tank, the Millstadt Green Machine stormed through the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic in dominating fashion on its way to a tournament title over the July 4 weekend. Millstadt outscored its opponents to the tune of 28-2 in its three wins, capped off by a 9-0 victory over the St. Louis Printers in the championship game. Longtime Millstadt shortstop Tony Kossina was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player.

A former Columbia High School sports stand out signed as an undrafted free agent with a Major League Baseball squad. Jackson Holmes, a 6-foot-4 righthanded pitcher who graduated from CHS in 2021 and was all-state in both baseball and basketball for the Eagles, came to terms with the Oakland Athletics.

Former Bulldogs head football coach Brent McGee, a member of the Waterloo High School Athletic Hall of Fame, passed away July 23 at the age of 65 following a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. McGee was diagnosed with ALS in June 2021. In 1993, his legendary WHS football team was the state runner-up in Class 3A and went 13-1.

The sport of pickleball has exploded in popularity in recent years, and Waterloo’s Karen Valerius – who frequently pops up in pickleball Facebook groups inviting folks to play – signed on with the Shock’s minor league team earlier in 2025.

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim team wrapped up its 2025 season with a series of strong performances, finishing on a high note in the final year of the Kaskaskia Swim League. In the final Kaskaskia Conference Championship Meet in Columbia, the Piranhas dominated the pool once again, taking first place overall.

The City of Waterloo was notified by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency of a violation in mid-April regarding another late sample from its new water treatment facility, another hiccup in the growing pains associated with the facility that opened at the beginning of 2025. Later in the month, it was cited for its third tardy water sample submission.

Columbia Middle School said “so long” to Theresa Fehrenz, a science teacher of over three decades who dedicated her career to supporting her peers and helping students find their own passion for the world around them.

August

Nearly 75 years after building the first county-owned nursing home in Illinois, Monroe County commissioners announced plans to lease and potentially sell the Oak Hill senior living and rehabilitation facility. In the time between the announcement and a special meeting to authorize execution of a lease on Aug. 26, Oak Hill was downgraded from a five-star service rating Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to four stars. A busload of Oak Hill residents, dozens of current and former employees, an overflowing, standing room only crowd and over two hours of public comment were not enough to prevent the proposed lease from moving forward.

A “scour hole” on the land side of the levee located just north of Prairie du Rocher is growing, and a bureaucratic “run around” was ensuring the levee would fail, Monroe County Public Safety Director Kevin Schiebe reported on Aug. 4. A week later, State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) and State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) formally submitted a letter urging Gov. Pritzker to intervene by directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to immediately deploy resources and secure necessary funding to address the infrastructure emergency.

A vote of unanimous approval for what will be a nearly $15.5 million project passed during the Columbia City Council meeting as the city agreed to purchase a property and building belonging to DeRossett Investments LLC at 11800 Old Bluff Road just north of the 11 South Complex for $6.9 million. The building will serve as the future site of Columbia City Hall.

Columbia hosted a group of visitors from its sister city of Gedern, Germany, marking another year of cultural exchange as well as the 20th anniversary of one of many international relationships forged through the sister cities bond.

Members of Sister Cities of PortaLoo bid farewell to German students Kai Hering and Alicia Sabrina, who spent a month staying with a number of host families in the community as part of an annual cultural exchange.

The third time was not the charm for John and Caley Homrighausen in trying to get a variance request in order to legally occupy their home in rural Waterloo that was built four feet over the property line. The Monroe County Planning Commission voted to not recommend approval to the Monroe County Zoning Board of Appeals by a 7-5 vote. A hardship variance was denied by the Monroe County Zoning Board of Appeals on Aug. 27.

The organizer of “Red, White and Blue in the Loo” held July 3-4 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo was taken into custody on multiple felony charges stemming from alleged financial improprieties associated with the event. Summer C. Jackson, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant for four felony charges related to the event. A fifth charge was added in September. Garrett P. Graham, 36, was charged with felony deceptive practice for his alleged role in the event.

Nicholas D. Wittenbrink, 46, of Valmeyer, died in a foggy morning rollover crash north of Valmeyer on Aug. 26.

Local 4-H leader Raeleen Neary was announced as the 2025 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame recipient for Monroe County, celebrating her contributions to the club and many other areas of youth ag activity.

The Village of Hecker paid tribute to one of its former mayors upon his passing due to cancer at the age of 71. In addition to serving as Hecker’s village president from 2001 to 2005, Gary Rist was a village trustee from 1987 to 2001.

An administrative shift took place in two of Monroe County’s Catholic schools over the summer, making room for one teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Columbia to step into the principal position with nearly two decades of educational experience. Michael Crean took over the role of principal as David Gregson left ICS to serve as Gibault Catholic High School’s president.

Police and school officials addressed a situation that unfolded the morning of Aug. 29 in Valmeyer after two students reported to their teacher that another student had allegedly made a threat to harm others via text message.

Tiny’s Tavern & Grill in Columbia celebrated its 50th anniversary, and though the structure has changed and the business has grown, it remains for many in the community a beloved corner bar.

Downtown Waterloo’s high-end dining option saw an official change of ownership as Geno’s Trattoria & Chophouse hosted its grand opening in the space formerly known as Gallagher’s.

The Mon-Clair League playoff championship series took place at Borsch Park in Valmeyer, pitting the host Lakers against the rival Waterloo Buds. After winning game one, 3-1, the Lakers sealed the deal in game two with an 8-0 victory. Valmeyer ace left-hander Jacob Thompson was dominant on the mound like he had been all season, securing the playoffs MVP honor. The title was particularly special for Lakers manager Mike McCarthy, whose father had passed away earlier in the month.

September

David A. Schultheis, 34, was charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm for his involvement in the July 21 death of his daughter Emma Schultheis. Karen A. Schwarze, 58, of Valmeyer was also charged with one count of “concealment of a homicidal death,” a Class 3 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony for allegedly having “concealed physical evidence — a Taurus .40 caliber pistol — with the intent to prevent the apprehension or prosecution of David Schultheis.” The obstruction charge stems from Schwarze allegedly attempting to “influence others not to speak with law enforcement officers during the early stages of the investigation.”

On Sept. 9, Trevor Stawizynski, 16 at the time of a single-vehicle crash in September 2024, was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to serve nine years in prison plus two years of supervised release. His prison sentence is to be served at 85 percent, amounting to seven years, seven months and 24 days.

Longtime Waterloo district teacher Jodi Burton joined alumni Alexandra Kay (Class of 2010), Becky Stone (Class of 2005), Karl Ettling (Class of 1975) and Aron Aycock (Class of 2011) as the latest group to be enshrined along the Waterloo High School hallways as members of the WHS Legacy Society Wall of Fame.

Jared M. Franke, 26, of Columbia, was finally taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a Columbia residence as part of a several-hour standoff with police. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department had responded to the home in the 1800 block of Meadow Court off Gilmore Lake Road for the report of a stolen firearm from the residence.

A project to demolish a number of mobile homes near the GM&O Heritage Trail in the 500 block of South Main Street in Columbia ended almost as soon as it began. While several trailers and mobile homes had already been removed, the demolition project that began in mid-September was halted a little more than a week later due to a failure to inspect the aging structures for asbestos. Following an inspection, asbestos was found in several of the remaining structures.

Christ Community Church in Columbia was the latest victim of hesitancy about solar power. Despite all accounts of church leaders performing due diligence and trying to appease neighbors and city officials, aldermen voted unanimously against issuing a special use permit for a ground-mounted solar array on church grounds.

The Columbia School Board saw a packed room and a bevy of speakers, the vast majority of whom were there to speak in support of Mary Adams, a former Columbia High School English teacher who resigned following an apparent suspension prompted by outrage to a post she made on social media – a partial quote of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died Sept. 10 in a shooting on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Conversation during September’s Waterloo School Board meeting once again focused on the disrepair of the aging building currently housing Waterloo Junior High School.

A longtime Columbia resident celebrated his 100th birthday on Sept. 1, looking back on his service in World War II, a century of changes and a life surrounded by a loving family. Roy “Sid” Trexler spent much of Labor Day surrounded by family at his current residence of Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo as he celebrated a full century of life.

Valmeyer lost a familiar face and a prime example of passion for one’s community with the passing of Bob Mohr, a lifelong supporter of local athletics who was involved in countless other organizations and activities.

A staple of the Millstadt community passed Sept. 24, with family, friends and many others who knew Larry Schubert looking back fondly on the impact he left as a local businessman and friendly face.

Red Bud Regional Hospital, acquired by Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois in late 2022, entered a management services agreement with Deaconess and the Hospital Sisters Health Systems on Sept. 1.

Human Support Services announced a merger with Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville “in an effort to expand their collective impact and ensure sustainable, high-quality services for the future.”

Brent L. Bean, 46, of Columbia, was charged with criminal sexual assault by force, which is a Class 1 felony. Court information alleges that on Sept. 13, Bean “committed an act of digital penetration” with a female “by the use of force and with the victim unable to provide consent.”

Eric D. Hermann, 32, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of child porn (victim under 13) and obscene depiction of purported child. The first charge, a Class 2 felony, alleges Hermann possessed a self-created digital image on April 6 depicting a minor child actually engaging in a sexual act.

While one team obviously went home unhappy, Monroe County football fans could all agree this year’s clash between Waterloo and Columbia was one of the most exciting rivalry contests in recent memory. “I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years. I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of something like that,” longtime Columbia head coach Scott Horner told his players and others who gathered to celebrate following his team’s thrilling 27-18 comeback victory at Waterloo.

Two local Mon-Clair League baseball legends received the honor of induction into the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame. Barry Grant, a former all-star player and current manager of the Waterloo Buds, and late legendary longtime Valmeyer Lakers manager Dennis “Boog” Pieper were inducted as part of the Class of 2025.

October

While the operational takeover of Oak Hill was not finalized until the beginning of December, the lease of the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center to Accolade Health began Oct. 1. About a week later, the Monroe County Annex in Waterloo was packed for an official public input gathering, with a vast majority of speakers and written comment opposed to the lease.

The Columbia School District and Columbia Police Department sent a letter to district parents regarding poor student conduct reported as part of homecoming activities, advising parents to ensure their students were obeying the law and upholding school expectations.

The first of four arrests orchestrated by a collaboration of online groups dedicated to exposing child predators occurred in the Moto Mart parking lot in Waterloo. Andrew M. Wagner, 28, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse (indecent solicitation), grooming, solicitation to meet a child (age 5 or older) and traveling to meet a minor.

Exploratory work at Rock City in Valmeyer was revealed to be in preparation for a possible artificial intelligence data center, leading to several residents attending Valmeyer Village Board meetings to air their apprehensions. Those misgivings were amplified after it was learned Rock City owner Joe Koppeis had been in talks to make the cave complex a possible site for installation of a self-contained SILO nuclear power device.

An abrupt end to SNAP benefits amid the federal government shutdown sparked concerns for food-insecure households throughout the country, with food pantries nationally and locally preparing to shoulder as much of the problem as they could.

While a planned 47-lot addition to the Pioneer Ridge Subdivision just north of Centerville Road on the city’s eastern limits could provide housing for would-be Columbia residents, a number of residents were on hand to speak against the proposal during the Oct. 6 Columbia City Council meeting. Major concerns included potential traffic and drainage problems.

Two Columbia families were named in a lawsuit filed in St. Clair County Court which alleges collusion in an attempt to hide the assets of a now-defunct corporation. The lawsuit claims the managers of JLP Homes LLC, JLP Design and Build LLC and Yellowstone Properties LLP violated the Illinois Fraudulent Transfers Act by conveying three properties in Columbia in order to prevent recovery of damages awarded in a July 2 judgment against JLP Homes LLC. In December, JLP paid its prior outstanding judgment, with details of the rest of the settlement undisclosed.

Two lawsuits were filed in Monroe County Circuit Court against J.F. Electric, Inc., on behalf of a Harrisonville Telephone Company employee and a City of Waterloo employee. Both suits stemmed from J.F. Electric’s work on downed Ameren Illinois power lines following a March storm during which it is alleged J.F. Electric failed to secure fallen electric lines, injuring the two plaintiffs.

A head-on crash on Bluff Road resulted in the tragic loss of Kathleen Francescon, a Waterloo woman who gave everything to those around her, always sought adventure and lived life to the fullest at every opportunity.

A group of around 300 locals gathered along Route 3 in Waterloo late one Saturday morning to participate in one of thousands of “No Kings” rallies across the country. The event was the second wave of protests organized by No Kings, a collective of progressive organizations started in recent months advocating against the agenda of President Trump. About 2,600 events like the one in Waterloo were planned in communities throughout the U.S.

The Monroe County Economic Development Corporation gathered for its annual stakeholder dinner, closing the event with a special recognition for one of the most community-involved business owners in this area. George Obernagel was the first recipient of the Service to the Region Award.

Career Center of Southern Illinois is expected to undergo a major change in scenery in the next few years as the facility long housed at the former U.S. Army Nike Missile Base east of Hecker has found a new home at SWIC-Red Bud.

The Columbia and Waterloo high school boys soccer squads continued what has become a nearly annual tradition of advancing to the second round of the postseason with regional titles.

Monroe County was well-represented during the IHSA state golf tournaments. Columbia’s Avery Arendell finished one stroke out of the top spot in the IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf State Golf Tournament. CHS sophomore Brendan Gibson representing the school in the boys Class 2A tourney. WHS senior Drake Luedeman also qualified for state in Class 2A, with Gibault Catholic High School senior Max Keeven competing in the Class 2A state tournament.

The Waterloo High School girls tennis squad coached by Brett Ivers won a sectional title and sent five players to the IHSA Class 1A state meet near Chicago.

Multiple local junior high school baseball and softball teams played Saturday in Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state tournaments. The WJHS baseball and softball teams and Dupo Junior High School softball squad competed.

Legendary Waterloo baseball coach Mark Vogel officially stepped away after his WJHS baseball team competed in the state tournament championship game.

Immaculate Conception School seventh grader Kelton Hines finished his cross country season with a first place run at the Class S meet. He set a new Southern Illinois Jr. High School Athletic Association Class S course record, completing the 1.86-mile course at 9:51.70 during the state meet in DuQuoin, wrapping up a perfect season.

November

The future of the Oak Hill senior living and rehabilitation center in Waterloo was decided – at least for the next five years. Despite a spirited effort on behalf of those opposed to a lease of county-owned Oak Hill property and operations to Accolade Health Care, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review voted unanimously to issue a certificate of need to Accolade – the final step in the first part of an agreement with Monroe County authorized Aug. 26.

Crime scene tape and several sirens could be seen outside of RMC Cinemas in Waterloo on Nov. 4. Brenndan M. Pietlukiewicz, 21, of Waterloo, was later charged with aggravated battery/discharge firearm, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm (occupied vehicle), a Class 1 felony, for his role in the incident. Court information alleges that “while committing a battery to Kyle Johnson,” Pietlukiewicz discharged a firearm into Johnson’s leg.

Filings ahead of the March 17, 2026, primary election produced only one contested race, with incumbent Monroe County Chairman George Green facing Marvin Wittenauer on the Republican ballot. The winner will face Democrat Pat Kelly in the November general election. Although concerns were raised about the validity of candidate petition filings for Monroe County commissioner, the deadline to file an objection came and went without action.

Residents of the Bottoms in southern Monroe County and Prairie du Rocher were relieved to hear repair work was underway on a scour hole near Fults. During the Nov. 19 meeting of the Monroe County Board, Scheibe explained that a plan to fill the scour hole was approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Oct. 31, with the plan expected to cost less than $500,000 – a fraction of the initial repair estimate of $3.5 million.

Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger announced $1.35 million had been awarded to Monroe County as part of the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to convert the intersection of EE Road and Route 3 near the YMCA into an RCUT as a way to mitigate dangerous traffic conditions on that stretch of the highway. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

The Waterloo School District hosted two tours of Waterloo Junior High School to encourage feedback from community members regarding the future of the aging facility. The Waterloo School Board still has plenty of discussion and consideration to do as it decides whether to renovate the current building or pursue construction on a new structure over the next few years.

Residents of Monroe County came together as they do every year to show their patriotism and celebrate those members of the Armed Forces who have served this country throughout its history. This year, Veterans Day events in the county placed special emphasis on the Army, Navy and Marines as these three branches of the military celebrated their 250th anniversary.

Three Columbia residents addressed officials during the Nov. 3 city council meeting regarding damaging water runoff allegedly caused by inadequate drainage plans during new construction. One of the individuals said he plans to bring several civil actions against the city due to its apparent inaction in the matter.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history – 43 days – finally ended as President Trump signed a bill passed by Congress on Nov. 12.

The first step in procuring materials to finally fix Valmeyer Road in Columbia was taken during the Nov. 3 city council meeting. The roadway collapsed in April, and repairs are expected to be completed in early 2026.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch alert for Nov. 11. An eruption of solar material and magnetic fields from the Sun’s surface hit Earth, generating spectacular displays of the aurora borealis throughout the region, a phenomenon which occurred in Monroe County several times in 2025.

Motions filed with the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s Office indicated the family of late CHS soccer player Crawford Bryant and the family of another CHS student injured in the crash may be willing to settle at least one part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed in March. The City of Waterloo subsequently filed objections to the proposed settlements. In addition to having previously denied any culpability in the matter, the city argued that a settlement would leave the remaining defendants in the lawsuit with an unjust share of potential damages, if awarded.

James L. Goodwin, 82, of Belleville, is facing three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor filed in Monroe County Circuit Court. The charges allege that between Nov. 9, 2023, and Nov. 9, 2025, Goodwin “intentionally touched” two victims, both females who were under the age of 13 during the incidents.

Wesley A. Corey, 45, of Waterloo, was charged with a Class 3 felony of aggravated battery (public place) after he allegedly “struck Ryan Webb in the head” at Hopskeller Brewing Company, 113 E. Third Street, in Waterloo. It is believed the incident occurred in connection with Webb’s service as Monroe County State’s Attorney.

A confident and motivated Columbia High School boys soccer squad defeated Chicago Academy and Mendota – a team that topped them in penalty kicks in last year’s state third place game – to capture the IHSA Class 2A state title in Hoffman Estates. The squad set out to improve on showings at the past two state tournaments despite returning only two starters this fall. Mission accomplished.

The Columbia High School volleyball team won the school’s first state title in the sport at Illinois State University in Normal, defeating Bloomington Central Catholic in three sets to capture the IHSA Class 2A championship. The Eagles finished with a school record 39 wins and just one defeat. It marked the fourth state title in athletics for CHS in 2025.

Columbia High School boys and girls head soccer coach Jamey Bridges was selected as the United Soccer Coaches Coach of the Year for Small Public Schools in Illinois. This puts Bridges in the running for regional and national coach of the year awards.

Two Waterloo High School runners competed in the IHSA Class 2A state boys cross country meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Luke Smith placed 15th overall with a finish time of 14:41. Tyler DeVilder placed 62nd at state with a time of 15:23.

The Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo high school football teams all qualified for the IHSA playoffs. Waterloo traveled north and stunned Mt. Zion in a first round victory, and Dupo secured a first round win – the school’s first postseason win since 1994.

December

Accolade Healthcare began its stewardship of Oak Hill on Dec. 1, although the county is still facing demands for publicly available documentation of the process to select Accolade as the leasee of Oak Hill, a requirement of the Illinois Health Facilities Review Board.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter announced the city’s water plant that went online just less than a year ago was selected to receive the American Council of Engineering Companies 2026 Engineering Excellence Award. The city will formally be presented with this award during a black tie gala Feb. 18 near Chicago.

After months of waiting and two delayed meetings, the matter of a potential solar farm just outside Waterloo finally came before Monroe County officials, garnering a largely negative response. The Monroe County Planning Commission voted to recommend denying a petition for special use exception for the “large solar energy facility” on a plot of land north of Maeystown Road to the southwest of Waterloo just outside city limits. The proposal was rescinded before the Dec. 15 Monroe County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.

While audience contributions to the Waterloo School Board’s tax levy public hearing were fairly limited, the matter did see a hefty amount of discussion as the board ultimately approved the levy as well as a plan to go through the budget with a fine-toothed comb. Since the proposed increase was greater than 4.99 percent, the district was required to host a public hearing in accordance with the state’s Truth in Taxation law.

Monroe County lost a towering figure with the passing of Delbert Wittenauer, a farmer, statesman and conservationist who constantly demonstrated the best of what a rural community has to offer. A farmer from the start of his life to the end, Wittenauer never lived more than a few miles away from where he was born.

Camp Wartburg Executive Director Bob Polansky retired at the end of 2025, taking his leave from the Monroe County community even as his legacy carries on at his much-loved camp.

Local leaders announced the first of many celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding. The America 250 party kicks off locally at noon on New Year’s Day, with bell-ringing events planned in Waterloo, Columbia, Valmeyer, Hecker and Maeystown.

Following an online sex sting arrest in Waterloo in late October, a trio of similar arrests occurred in December. Nickolas Thompson and Austyn Brown were both arrested in Waterloo on Dec. 3 and Dec. 12, respectively. Benjamin R. Paulsen was arrested in Columbia on Dec. 21. All were charged with traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation (aggravated criminal sexual abuse), soliciting to meet a child and grooming.

Charges were filed in Monroe County Circuit Court against Steven B. Wiechert, 53, of Dupo. Wiechert, owner of The Barn tavern in Columbia, is charged with one count of terrorism/false threat – a Class 1 felony – and one count of threatening a public official – a Class 3 felony – for threatening “to shoot and kill” Columbia Police Department Sgt. Zachary Hopkins and his family on Dec. 15.