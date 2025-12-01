Snowy crashes Monday in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded to multiple crashes Monday afternoon during a period of snowfall in Columbia.

One crash occurred about 2:05 p.m. on Route 3 southbound at the Palmer Road overpass in the northern part of Columbia, with responding fire department personnel reporting “very slick” conditions.

Another crash, this one involving multiple vehicles, occurred about 2:45 p.m. on I-255 southbound near the Columbia exit, with lane blockage reported.

At about 3 p.m., a minor crash was reported on Route 158 as a vehicle slid off the roadway.

Snow was predicted to continue falling in the region into Monday night.

