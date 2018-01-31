Young hockey player to compete on world stage

A young hockey player from Columbia will get a chance to compete next month with the best of the best in his age group.

Dean Lyon, the 12-year-old son of Dean and Jamie Lyon, is a member of the 2005 St. Louis AAA Blues youth hockey team that will participate in the World Championship of Pee-Wee Hockey in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

This is one of the most prestigious minor hockey tournaments in the world and will be celebrating its 59th year in February. Over its 50-year history, many stars from the NHL have played in this tournament at the age of 12, including Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

The tournament takes place over 11 days in February and draws an annual attendance of 200,000 spectators with 2,300 players representing 16 countries…>>>

