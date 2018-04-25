You can see this Waterloo man on TV

Corey Thouviner, the Waterloo man who appeared in a recent episode of the hit AMC TV series “The Walking Dead,” initially had no plans to turn his passion for film into a career.

“My wife (Melissa) is really the one who learned the business,” the 39-year-old said of how he got his start.

It wasn’t until two years ago, when an opportunity to be a drug dealer’s bodyguard in a short film in St. Louis came along, that his trajectory changed.

“Fugue” centers around a police detective with amnesia attempting to recall details of his life.

“She saw an ad to apply for it and said, ‘You should apply.’ I told her I didn’t really want to but she insisted. So I said, ‘OK, I’ll do it,’” Thouviner recalled.

At the time, he had been making short home videos — a hobby that began in high school — and had no schooling in acting or theater. But Thouviner was able to secure the role in the short film.

Thouviner has been in a number of movies and TV shows since then. His April 15 appearance in “The Walking Dead,” which follows survivors living in a post-apocalyptic zombie wasteland, is the most recent example.

“It was a really cool experience for me,” he said of being on the show.

The local actor plays a Savior in the eighth season’s finale episode titled “Wrath.” Saviors are survivors on the show who attempt to restore civilization through murder and brutality.

Thouviner is featured as an extra twice in the episode. In a scene showing the sanctuary, where Saviors live, Thouviner can be seen roaming in the background.

He reappears toward the end of the episode when a standoff ensues between the Saviors and the rest of the survivors…>>>

