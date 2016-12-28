 2016 Year In Review - Republic-Times | News

2016 Year In Review

By on December 28, 2016 at 4:02 pm

feat-whs-baseball-celebrate-regionalThe Republic-Times Year In Review is featured in this week’s issue.

This annual feature is a reminder of the prominent events that took place in 2016 and a reminder of many of the special times enjoyed around the county.

It includes noteworthy events like the opening of much-anticipated business including the Stubborn German and Hopskeller breweries, the varied Bicentennial celebrations hosted throughout the county, and summaries of the incidents that impacted Monroe Countians the most.

Complete with a selection of photos from throughout the year, this issue offers the perfect encapsulation of 2016 in one place.

We look forward to continuing to be your No. 1 source of news in Monroe County again in 2017.


