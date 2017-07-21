Xena | Pet of the Week

Meet Xena a 7-month-old shepherd mix. She is an amazingly beautiful warrior princess.

A perfect day for Xena includes playing outside and lots and lots of belly rubs. She is doing amazing in her crate and beginning to learn all of her house manners too.

If your family is looking for a beautiful puppy who is ready to get a lot of love, then she may be the perfect match for you.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.