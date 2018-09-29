Wrong way driver stopped on I-255
By Republic-Times
on September 30, 2018 at 8:43 am
Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast alerted law enforcement agencies of a wrong-way elderly driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-255 in St. Clair County.
An East Carondelet police officer was able to stop the vehicle at mile marker 10 near the Cahokia exit without further incident, police said.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.