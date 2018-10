Wrong way driver stopped on I-255

By Republic-Times on September 30, 2018 at 8:43 am

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast alerted law enforcement agencies of a wrong-way elderly driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-255 in St. Clair County.

An East Carondelet police officer was able to stop the vehicle at mile marker 10 near the Cahokia exit without further incident, police said.