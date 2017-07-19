Writing makes Griffith feel at home

Kathryn Meyer Griffith, 67, has had her world rocked by tragedy on more than one occasion.

In 1971, the Columbia author’s brother, Christopher, was murdered by his best friend over drugs.

“That’s what started me writing,” she said.

Her first published work was a short fiction story based on her brother’s murder. At the time, the Belleville News-Democrat held local author contests and published Griffith’s story in the paper, as well as awarded her $50.

She went on to write a myriad of other short stories before completing her first book in 1984. “Evil Stalks the Night” — a story of a psychic who saw most of her family killed by an evil in the woods behind her childhood home — is now one of her 25 published novels.

“It’s been a journey, but I’ve never given up,” Griffith said of her writing…>>>

