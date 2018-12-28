Wrigley | Pet of the Week

Wrigley is a pretty girl filled with happiness. She can be a little shy at first but quickly warms up.

Wrigley is dog selective, meaning she likes certain dogs but others she does not like. Proper introductions with Wrigley will help her adjust to other dogs.

She is a very smart dog and knows how to sit, lay down, shake (paw) and sits great for trimming nails. She tends to be a couch potato and would love someone to sit with on the couch.

Wrigley is a five-year-old terrier mix who weighs about 55 pounds.