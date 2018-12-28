Wrigley | Pet of the Week

Wrigley is a pretty girl filled with happiness. She can be a little shy at first but quickly warms up.
Wrigley is dog selective, meaning she likes certain dogs but others she does not like. Proper introductions with Wrigley will help her adjust to other dogs.
She is a very smart dog and knows how to sit, lay down, shake (paw) and sits great for trimming nails. She tends to be a couch potato and would love someone to sit with on the couch.
Wrigley is a five-year-old terrier mix who weighs about 55 pounds.
Visit Wrigley at the Helping Strays shelter.
To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.
To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.
For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.
Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.