WPD responds to incident at Lakeview Park

By on June 28, 2017 at 10:57 am

A Waterloo police officer responding to a report of an unresponsive male subject at Lakeview Park on Tuesday evening was apparently struck by the man he was trying to help.

The call happened at about 7:45 p.m.

“When we arrived, he was conscious and walking,” Waterloo Deputy Police Chief Jeff Prosise told the Republic-Times. “When we attempted to talk to him, he became agitated and began flailing his arms and struck one of our officers.”

The responding officer was not injured in the incident. The man, identified only as a 22-year-old, was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment. No charges are pending at this time, police said.

“(It’s) unknown if it was an overdose. It could have been a medical condition,” Prosise said.


