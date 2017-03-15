WPD officer’s quick action saves life

When Waterloo police received the call about a possible opioid overdose last Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Jay Sawyer let training be his guide.

“As I was driving to the scene, I was thinking through how to assemble the (Narcan) and administer it,” Sawyer told the Republic-Times. “It was just down the street so I didn’t have a lot of time to think. Basically, once I got on scene, the training kicked in.”

Officer Dale Siebenberger responded along with Sawyer to the overdose victim in the 500 block of West Mill Street while Monroe County EMS was out on other calls. Upon arrival, they found the victim unresponsive from a suspected heroin overdose.

Sawyer administered two doses of the Narcan nasal spray and helped revive the victim, who was then transported by Columbia EMS to a local hospital. Sawyer said he later went to the hospital to find the victim in stable condition.

“This guy is lucky we did have (Narcan) because with a 15-minute (ambulance) response time, he may not have made it if we didn’t,” Waterloo Police Chief Mike Douglas said.

Just one week before the incident, the WPD had purchased two doses of Narcan for each of its officers. The department was able to supply the Narcan thanks to a $1,000 donation from the Waterloo VFW.

“It was kind of like a perfect storm, so to speak,” Douglas said of the donation coming in right before the incident…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 15 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.