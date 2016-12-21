 Woman seriously injured in rollover crash - Republic-Times | News

Woman seriously injured in rollover crash

By on December 19, 2016 at 10:47 am

A young Waterloo woman remains in intensive care at Saint Louis University Hospital following a rollover crash that occurred about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on HH Road at Deer Hill Road in rural Waterloo.

A car driven by Rachel Warden, a 2015 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, went off the icy roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole. She was airlifted by medical helicopter to SLU Hospital with serious injuries. A male passenger in her car was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.