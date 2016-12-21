Woman seriously injured in rollover crash

A young Waterloo woman remains in intensive care at Saint Louis University Hospital following a rollover crash that occurred about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on HH Road at Deer Hill Road in rural Waterloo.

A car driven by Rachel Warden, a 2015 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, went off the icy roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole. She was airlifted by medical helicopter to SLU Hospital with serious injuries. A male passenger in her car was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

