Woman charged with theft of homeowners association funds

A Waterloo woman is alleged to have stolen more than $73,000 in funds over a period of nearly six years through her capacity as a local homeowners association official.

Emily Brand, 39, of 20 Station West, was picked up Monday night by Waterloo police on a Monroe County arrest warrant for felony theft (control/intent).

Court information states that Brand obtained unauthorized control over $73,492.81 collected through the Station West Homeowners Association between March 2010 and December 2016.

Brand posted bond Monday night and was released from Monroe County Jail with a March 15 court date set.

Those living in condominiums, townhouses or other planned developments such as Station West are sometimes obligated to join that community’s homeowners association and pay monthly or annual fees for the upkeep of common areas and the building.