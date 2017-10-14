Willowdean Bryant | Obituary

Willowdean Bryant, 93, of Valmeyer, died Oct. 6, 2017, at Garden View Care Center, Valley Park, Mo.

She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Tennessee, daughter of the late Herbert and Quencie Lillian Stafford (nee Rogers).

She was united in marriage to Robert C. Bryant on Dec. 24, 1942, in Pemiscot County, Tenn.

Mrs. Bryant was a housewife and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her children, Brenda J. (Kenny) Anders of Highland, John (Charlotte) Bryant of Valmeyer and Jack (Betty) Bryant of Valmeyer; her grandchildren, Lane Bryant of Columbia, Randy Bryant of Cahokia, Matt (Diane) Anders of Highland, Carman (Gary) Wuebbels of Fairview Heights, Mark (Stacey) Anders of Breese, Anissa (Gary) Crowder of Mitchell, Damon (Melissa) Bryant of Belleville, Kayla Bryant of St. Louis, and Kolby Bryant of Valmeyer; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Ralph Bryant, sisters Imogene (James) Conway and Maxine (Jack) Crockett, and granddaughter Charlene Anders.

Visitation was 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 11, at the funeral home, Rev. Terry Delaney officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Christ Church Congregational Care and will be received at the funeral home.