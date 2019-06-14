Willie | Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Willie! Do you want a companion who will love you and stay by your side? That’s me, that’s me! I love everyone and everything, and I would make a great sidekick in all of your adventures. I get along with all kinds of dogs, I don’t mind cats, but really my favorite thing is you! I am getting ready to go through heartworm treatment, but I don’t let that stop me one bit. I still like to go for long walks and snuggle up with you whenever I can.

Willie has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. Willie would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Willie’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know Willie. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.