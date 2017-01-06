William Louis Badgerow | Obituary

William Louis Badgerow, 69, of Columbia, died Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis, surrounded by his family.

William was born April 29, 1947, in Peoria, son of the late Herbert and Mary Louise Badgerow (nee Gipson).

William was a highly-skilled carpenter for 40 years, who was deeply admired for his talent. He was able to master every aspect of the trade, from drawing blueprints and designing, to framing a house, to building custom cabinetry. In addition to his family and work, he loved playing guitar, spending time with his dogs, reading, camping, scuba diving, cooking, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and the Beatles. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was cracking jokes and smiling until the end.

He is survived by his daughters Rebecca Badgerow-Watson (Shane Watson) of Columbia, and Melissa (Curt) Patterson of Trivoli; and son William D. (Leah) Badgerow of Baytown, Texas. He leaves many precious memories to his grandchildren, Joseph (Tonya) Geeseman of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jacob Geeseman of St. Louis, Lucas Watson and Hannah Watson, both of Columbia, Christopher (Amber) Badgerow of Beaumont, Texas, Emma Patterson, Ella Patterson and Evan Patterson, all of Trivoli, and great-grandson Gavin Geeseman of St. Louis. He is also survived by his dear sister, Patricia (William) DeVos of Victoria, Texas.

He is also survived by Colleen’s children, who loved him like a father, Tonya Aberle of Pekin, Tiffany Aberle (Dwight Krisher) of Norwood, Shannon Aberle (David Holley) of Banner, and Allen Aberle of Bellevue; and her grandchildren, David Smith, Matthew Smith, Celeste Clark, Jade Clark, Amanda Aberle and Cody Krisher.

The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia Rehab and Nursing Center for the loving care they provided to William over the past 13 months.

Arrangements were handled by Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his long-time companion, Colleen Aberle.

A private memorial service is planned for a future date.