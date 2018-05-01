William L. Davis | Obituary

William L. Davis, 67, of Ashland City, Tenn., died April 28, 2018, at The Waters of Cheatham, Ashland, Tenn.

Mr. Davis was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Red Bud, son of the late Harvey and Margaret Kohler Davis.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired correctional officer for the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

He is survived by his former wife, Ruby Sanders Pepper; daughters DeDe (Marc) Neumann, Tonya (David Baird) Skoien, Stacey (Rob) Ziegler, and Angela (Mike) Kuriatnyk; grandchildren Tyler (Sarah) Schwartz, Sam Schwartz, Sara (Grant) Keller, Jessica (J.D.) Wesley, Lena Ziegler, A.J. Kuriatnyk, and Will Ziegler; great-grandchildren Owen Schwartz and Maddie Woolums; brother Eddie Davis; and sisters Mary Ann Whelan, Patty (Ron) Lippert, and Margaret Schlotmann.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Davis.

Mr. Davis’s remains will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to Austin and Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View, Tenn.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.AustinAndBell.com.