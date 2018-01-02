William Edward Hart | Obituary

William Edward Hart, 77, of Waterloo, died Dec. 29, 2017, at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born March 15, 1940, in East St. Louis, son of the late Harry William and Hilda Caroline Hart (nee Fischer).

William was a self-employed gunsmith and a member of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are his children, Brian William (Carol) Hart of Waterloo, Kimberly (Greg) Lattinette of Columbia, and Jennifer (Robert) Dieterle and Amanda Drewes, both of Waterloo; the mothers of his children, Patricia Gruber Earhart of Dupo, and Lana Mueller of Waterloo; his grandchildren, Megan Louise (Jeremy) Batson, Kendra Stumpf and Kelly Stumpf of Columbia, and Benjamin Hart, Madalyn Hart, Wyatt Drewes, Kyra Drewes, Trinity Drewes and Bradon Drewes, all of Waterloo, and Jonathon Dieterle; great-grandchildren Addison Batson, Aubree Batson and Noah Stumpf, all of Columbia; his dog, Rusty, and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his great-grandson, Zander Batson.

All services will be private.

The Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt assisted the family.