William B. Oettle | Obituary

William B. Oettle

William B. Oettle, 91, of Waterloo, died Nov. 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born March 28, 1926, in Hardin, son of the late Philip W. and Emalie V. Oettle (nee Miller).

Bill grew up in Calhoun County and attended school in Hardin. He entered military service June 22, 1944, and fought with the 805th Tank Destroyer Battalion of M17 Hellcats in Northern Italy during World War II. He was discharged May 13, 1946, earning the American Theater Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Battle Stars for two major campaigns — in the Apennine Mountains and in Po Valley, the Good Conduct Medal, the Victory medal, the Occupation Medal of Germany, which served for Italy also, and he was recommended for the Bronze Star Medal.

William married Edith Golden Jones in Piggott, Ark., on Aug. 28, 1948. After he was married he completed high school as a World War II veteran, attending class with the regular students. Then he attended college for five years and became an educator, teaching school for 28 years in the Waterloo Community Unit School District No. 5 before retiring in 1981. Then Bill and his wife raised a fruit orchard and grew a large melon patch each year until the tornado of 1995 wiped them out.

Mr. Oettle was a pioneer in establishing the Baptist Mission at Prairie du Rocher, and was a charter member of the First Baptist Church there. He was also song leader, Sunday school superintendent and performed many other duties. Later he was music director at First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

He was a member of the Monroe County Education Association, the Illinois Education Association and the NEA. He was a lifetime member of the Waterloo VFW Post 6504 and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 636 in Hardin.

He was a member of the World War II 805th Tank Destroyer Battalion Association, the World War II National Tank Destroyer Association, the Fort Benning World War II Tank Destroyer Association, and the World War II National Tank Destroyer Society Association, in which he was secretary-treasurer, 1st vice president, president from 2001-2005, and served as vice president until his death.

These organizations erected a large tank destroyer monument at Fort Hood, Texas, in 1983; one at Fort Benning, Ga., in 1995; and two at Fort Knox, Ky., and one at Fort Sill, Okla., in 1997. This was done so posterity would not forget the elite group of soldiers that fought to destroy Hitler’s heavy tanks.

Also when Bill was president of the World War II National Tank Destroyer Society, he re-dedicated the large 22,000 pound tank destroyer monument at Fort Hood, Texas, dedicated a new tank destroyer monument at Fort Hood and was instrumental in dedicating a new memorial park there Nov. 11, 2004. He also helped to build a large monument, The Armored Forces Memorial on Memorial Drive “Avenue of Heroes” in Arlington, Va.

Bill already donated his legacy of work to the Calhoun County Historical Society of Hardin. He was also a member of the Calhoun County Historical Society of Hardin, and the Military Museum of Southern New England at Danbury, Conn., for some time.

His favorite hymn is “Amazing Grace” and his special military song is “Caissons Go Rolling Along” because it’s a field artillery song and the Tank Destroyer Force was sometimes used as such.

He is survived by his wife Edith Golden Oettle (nee Jones); children Rita (Bob) Basinger, Lannie (Jean) Oettle, Gregory Oettle, Joe (Diane) Oettle, Terry (Marilyn) Oettle, and Bryan (Vickie) Oettle; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Hester Simon of Hamburg, Viola Merz of St. Louis and Alvera (Sam) Oettle of Hardin; and three brothers, Harry and Art Oettle, both of Hardin, and Merle Oettle of Bethalto.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 9, at First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, at the church, Pastor Jim McNiel officiating.

Interment will follow at Ellis Grove Cemetery, Ellis Grove.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Calhoun County Historical Society of Hardin.