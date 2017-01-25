Willard A. Meister | Obituary

Willard A. Meister, 91, of Waterloo, died Jan. 22, 2017, in Red Bud.

He was born Aug. 22, 1925, in E. St. Louis, son of the late Fred H. and Alvera Meister (nee Schilling).

He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown. He served on the board of the Monroe County Farm Bureau; Mon-Clair Grain Board; 9-1-1 Board from 1988-2003; Maeystown Civic Association; St. John Maher Trust Board; Maeystown Sportsmans Club board; St. John Consistory from 1981-1984, and president in 1982 and 1983; Monroe County Board of Commissioners from 1986-1990; and Fountain Water District board. He was a past member of the Waterloo Lions Club; and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Doris L. Meister (nee Hesterberg); children Deborah L. (Bob) Barnes, Kent V. (Karen) Meister, and Pamela R. (Terry) Rippelmeyer; grandchildren Jesse (Jamie) Barnes, Amanda (Sean) Frenick, Joshua Rippelmeyer, Kate (Tanner) Springer, Eric Meister, Tristen (Karen) Rippelmeyer, and Margret Rippelmeyer; great-grandchildren Tyler Barnes, Grayson Frenick, Dane Barnes, Kamryn Barnes, Coen Frenick, Deacon Springer, Harper Rippelmeyer, Ryker Springer, Zara Rippelmeyer, and Caylum Springer; brothers Frederick Meister and Vernon (Ruth) Meister; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Florence Mueller; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation was Jan. 24-25, at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral services were Jan. 25, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John Church, Maeystown.