Wilfred A. Roscow, Jr. | Obituary

Wilfred A. Roscow, Jr., 66, of Waterloo, died Oct. 19, 2018, at his home.

He was born July 26, 1952, in Belleville, son of the late Wilfred A. and Alma Agatha Roscow Sr. (nee Wolfe).

He married Vickie Simmons on Sept. 10, 1984, in Pasadena, Texas; she died March 26, 1997.

After graduating from Southwestern Illinois College, he moved to New Orleans, La., due to a job transfer and then to Houston, Texas, to work for Superior Oil Co. as a maintenance technician in offshore wells, where he worked for many years. He later returned to Illinois to be with his family.

Surviving are his sisters, Patricia (George) Deterding of Prairie du Rocher and Kathryn (Daniel) DeVan of Belleville; his nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Roger) Rice of Waterloo, James Deterding, Teresa Ehret and Alan (Amy) Deterding, all of Red Bud; along with great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, nephew Douglas Deterding and his lifelong friend, Joey Ripplinger.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 3, at the funeral home, Monsignor Marvin Volk officiating.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Millstadt.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and will be received at the funeral home.

