Wilbur I. ‘Chris’ Christopher, Jr. | Obituary

Wilbur I. “Chris” Christopher, Jr., 96, of Waterloo, died Nov. 14, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 12, 1922, in St. Louis, son of the late Wilbur I. Sr. and Florence Isabel Christopher (nee Sanguinet).

His career was in health care management through hospital administration, teaching hospital administration at both Saint Louis University and Washington University, and as a nationally known consultant in the field.

His lifetime reflects upon two published textbooks and more than 150 published articles on the subject. He was a pioneer in the field of extended teaching through lectures on a variety of subjects pertaining to health care institutional management.

He is survived by his children Nancy Diane (Tim Morrison) Christopher, Mark Stephen (Catherine) Christopher and Brian Thomas (Tina) Christopher; three grandchildren, Coral, Bethany and Anna Christopher; sister Aline (Jim) Lynch; best friend Roseann Duffy; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, wife Anna Estelle Christopher (nee Riley), sisters Florence Lucile Dernoncourt and Alice Kotler and brother Robert Marshall.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Building Fund or Waterloo Lion’s Club.