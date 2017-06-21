 Wiegand ends long career of road care - Republic-Times | News

Wiegand ends long career of road care

By on June 21, 2017 at 12:07 pm

Marvin Wiegand is pictured with his oft-used and well-loved Road District 1 grader, still parked at his farm south of Hecker as it waits its journey to new Road District 1 Commissioner Dwight Kern’s farm. (Alan Dooley photo)

The rural roads of eastern Monroe County have been the life and livelihood of recently retired Road District 1 Commissioner Marvin Wiegand for most of his adult life.

While he has farmed and had other jobs — and spent 21 months in the Army — Wiegand has been closely connected to many of Hecker’s essential thoroughfares throughout his years.

The Republic-Times recently visited Wiegand at his home south of Hecker – appropriately, on Wiegand Road.

“The family is clustered around here. Sometimes we call the area ‘Wiegandville,’” said his wife, Mary, with a laugh.

Wiegand went to work in Road District 1 in 1955 at age 16.

“My first work was cleaning culverts, by hand, with a shovel. The dirt was packed in and dried hard,” he said.

He soon graduated to cleaning ditches with a tractor and loader.

In 1959, his father, Henry, was elected as road district commissioner, and Marvin also went into the Army, where he was stationed in Massachusetts. There, he was sent to Cape Cod to train summer reservists, and “they found out I could run a road grader,” he said.

That, of course, harkened to his days doing that in the road district…>>>

Alan Dooley

Alan is a photojournalist -- he both shoots pictures and writes for the R-T. A 31-year Navy vet, he has lived worldwide, but with his wife Sherry, calls a rambling house south of Waterloo home. Alan counts astronomy as a hobby and is fascinated by just about everything scientific.