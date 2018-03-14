Widowmaker victim lives to tell the tale

“I thought I was doing all the right stuff. I was exercising, and my wife is all about cooking all the right things.”

These words may leave a bitter taste in the mouth of Jim Gummersheimer, who in 2016 fell prey to a vicious heart attack.

But thanks to the life-saving efforts of three well-trained individuals, and some clockwork timing, the Columbia man can boast he survived the aptly named “widowmaker.”

A widowmaker is caused by total blockage in a critical blood vessel.

“It’s ironic because I know CPR and how to use an AED from my years at Ameren as a safety coordinator. I never imagined it would be used on me,” Gummersheimer, 65, recounted.

In many ways, the stars had aligned for Gummersheimer, who at any other time would have opted for his daily five-mile walk near the farm. He had chosen to work out at the Monroe County YMCA on that cold December morning instead.

Also at the Y that day were Jim Combs, Vicki Koerber and Connie Morgan.

Combs worked in maintenance at the Y at the time.

“I saw Jim (Gummersheimer) that morning and I knew his grandson had just been born a couple of days ago,” explained Koerber, who works part-time as an EMT with Monroe County EMS. “I wanted to go up and congratulate him, but he was in the middle of an intense workout so I decided I would check in with him on the way out.”

Koerber opted to start her workout and left Gummersheimer to his routine on the elliptical. Morgan, who had experience in health care as a nurse, was close by at the time Gummersheimer began to struggle…>>>

