WHS wrestlers keep fighting for the prize

The Waterloo High School wrestling team has had its ups and downs this season as it gets set to host the Mississippi Valley Conference meet later this month.

The conference meet will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 at WHS.

“We’ve had some good showings here and there,” WHS wrestling coach Pat Stewart said of the season to this point. “We could be a lot better. We’re still pretty young.”

The Bulldogs are currently 8-6 in dual meets this season entering Thursday’s home meet against Sparta on senior night.

One of the losses came to Civic Memorial when a few key wrestlers were forced to miss due to being sick.

The Bulldogs placed 15th out of 23 teams at the Lincoln Tournament held Dec. 26-27.

“We kind of fell on our face there a little bit,” Stewart said.

Cody Cissell placed third at 152 pounds in the tourney, with Cory Cissell placing fourth at 145 pounds and Dalton Viglasky placing seventh at 138 pounds…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the January 18 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.