WHS senior served as inspiration to many

A family in mourning shuffled through the south entrance of Quernheim Funeral Home Friday afternoon, exhibiting the anguish wrought by unthinkable loss.

A grief-stricken patriarch led the group around the corner of a dimly lit hall to see the presentation commemorating his 17-year-old boy.

A bouquet of beautifully arranged roses, daisies and other varieties was wrapped in a Class of 2018 ribbon. The mother’s tears turned to uncontrollable sobbing when she witnessed the display.

Prominently featured in a photo collage at the entrance to the hall, Waterloo High School senior Max Paul had a full, dimpled smile and a cheerful innocence. He was known by many as a high-achieving student and a source of inspiration.

Max was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of 6, a disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. Max’s family confirmed complications from the disease led to his untimely passing last Tuesday.

News of the tragedy spread quickly through the school, and many took to social media to express their dismay. WHS special education teacher Jan Nitcher referred to Max as “one of the most amazing students I have been blessed to know.”

“I never heard him complain about how hard life was becoming as his body quit working,” she said. “He just always had a smile and never made an excuse. Max, you will always be a part of our hearts…>>>

