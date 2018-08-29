 WHS Legacy Society to induct newest class - Republic-Times | News

WHS Legacy Society to induct newest class

By on August 29, 2018 at 6:07 pm

William R. Warren

Jim Bicklein

Minh-Bao Le Mundschenk

Edward L. Gardner

Jonathan Naber

Five former Waterloo High School students dedicated to making the world around them a better place have been chosen as the exceedingly worthy fifth class of the WHS Legacy Wall.

This year’s honorees are the late Ed Gardner, Waterloo Junior High School principal (1984-2002); William Warren (WHS Class of 1957); Jim Bicklein (WHS Class of 1983); Dr. Minh-Bao Le Mundschenk (WHS Class of 2003); and Jonathan Naber (WHS Class of 2007).

The WHS Legacy Society will host an open house to present awards and honor this newest class Thursday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in the WHS foyer outside the auditorium.

