WHS Legacy Society to induct newest class

Five former Waterloo High School students dedicated to making the world around them a better place have been chosen as the exceedingly worthy fifth class of the WHS Legacy Wall.

This year’s honorees are the late Ed Gardner, Waterloo Junior High School principal (1984-2002); William Warren (WHS Class of 1957); Jim Bicklein (WHS Class of 1983); Dr. Minh-Bao Le Mundschenk (WHS Class of 2003); and Jonathan Naber (WHS Class of 2007).

The WHS Legacy Society will host an open house to present awards and honor this newest class Thursday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in the WHS foyer outside the auditorium.

The public is invited to attend…>>>

