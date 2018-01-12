Whitney Edwards | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on January 12, 2018 at 2:36 pm
Whitney Edwards
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School girls basketball player Whitney Edwards.
The senior forward is averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles, who entered Tuesday’s contest against Waterloo with a record of 12-6. (Sean McGowan photo)
Republic-Times
