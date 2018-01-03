Much excitement is in store for 2018, not the least of which are the 2018 elections, the myriad of businesses slated to open in Monroe County and the happenings at the state capitol.

Here is a snapshot of what to expect in 2018:

• Construction of the Main Street Abbey multi-use development in Columbia will continue to move forward at the former Immaculate Conception Church. According to developer Gregg Crawford, construction has begun for the lofts, hair salon and coffee shop to be housed in the former church convent.

Crawford’s company, Concept Real Estate, will serve as property manager for the three lofts that will be completed this month. The hair salon, Liz Upchurch’s Colour Bar Hair Studio, will also be moved in this month, as will Marcia Brooks’ Our Coffee House & Cafe.

Crawford said the event center to be known as The Abbey has a March completion date. Upon opening, Dustin Row will serve as event planner for the hall. Five lofts to be managed by Concept Real Estate are expected to be ready for rent in the former rectory by next fall.

Work on the microbrewery, restaurant, bed and breakfast, meeting rooms and theater — that will take over the former Immaculate Conception School — will not begin until January 2019. Crawford said he has tenants for this space but could not reveal specifics.

• Immaculate Conception Catholic School will continue its capital campaign to raise $11.6 million for a new Catholic education and activity center on Palmer Road in Columbia…>>>

