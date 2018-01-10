What is emergency management?

By KEVIN SCHEIBE

Monroe County EMA

Welcome to the new Monroe County Emergency Management Agency section that will publish once a month.

What is the emergency management section? Every village, town and city in Illinois has someone in charge of emergency management. In the event of a disaster or emergency, they report up to the county EMA level. The county EMA then reports to the state, and in return reports to FEMA.

Monroe County, along with all counties throughout the United States, have emergency management agencies that prepare and assure residents are safe in the event of a disaster or emergent event.

Disasters disrupt hundreds of thousands of lives each year. Part of emergency preparedness is communicating and educating the public on how to prepare and respond to the different types of disasters that could happen. Disasters could be natural disasters such as severe weather, to human disasters such as terrorist acts.

When being prepared, you reduce fear, anxiety and losses that happen from disasters. Everyone should know what to do in the event of fire, severe weather, tornado or earthquake. Everyone should be ready and trained on how to evacuate your home, business, or place of work. People should also know the basic needs on how to treat loved ones with basic medical treatment.

Once a month, the Monroe County EMA will select a certain subject with helpful tips and processes for you to help prepare for the future. We will also include fun facts for all to learn about!

If once a month is not enough emergency preparedness entertainment for you, then look us up on Facebook and like our page. Important updates and information is always updated on our page when needed. Feel free to contact us anytime if you have suggestions or request training.

Stay tuned for more articles.

Let’s learn, prepare, and be ready together. Feel free to contact us anytime. Until next month, here are some facts you might find interesting:

• Did you know Illinois ranks fifth in the United States for the most tornadoes per square mile.

• Did you know the coldest temperature on record in Illinois occurred Jan. 5, 1999, when the mercury dipped to minus 36 degrees.

• On average, Illinois experiences five severe winter storms each year. During the past two winters, Illinois only experienced six severe winter storms (four in 2015-16 and two in 2016-17), compared to nine in the winter of 2014-2015.

There has not been a winter in Illinois without at least one winter storm in the past century.

Kevin Scheibe is the assistant director of the Monroe County EMA. He can be reached at 939-8651, Ext. 534, or mocoEMA14@htc.net.