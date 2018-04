The Waterloo Fire Department responded along with EMS and police to two separate possible anhydrous ammonia leaks reported shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. The first anhydrous call was reported in the 400 block of East Fourth Street near Sandalwood Drive after a resident reported a strong odor. The other call was in the area of MM Road at Kaskaskia Road with a subject reported down on the ground. The Red Bud Fire Department also responded to the MM Road call.