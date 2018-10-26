WFD helps worker lower to safety

The Waterloo Fire Department responded along with Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Police Department about 10 a.m. Friday to the Burger King parking lot to assist a worker who was unable to lower the boom of his bucket after changing lights on a post behind the fast-food restaurant.

As the WFD ladder truck was elevating to reach the worker, firefighter Andrew Glessner and others were able to find the controls on the worker’s truck to lower the boom to safety.