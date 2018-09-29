WFD fire call Monday afternoon
By Republic-Times
on October 1, 2018 at 4:06 pm
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 3:20 p.m. Monday for the report of smoke inside a residence in the 6400 block of Old Orchard Lane west of Waterloo.
There was no visible sign of smoke from outside the home, but a haze was reported inside due to an unknown source. No injuries were reported in the incident.
