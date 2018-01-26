Weed fire south of Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday to the report of an out-of-control weed fire in the area of 5329 Sportsman Road south of Waterloo.

The fire was reported to be spreading into the woods. There were no nearby structures in danger, per emergency radio dispatch traffic.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis warned of a heightened fire danger Friday morning due to the combination of low humidity, gusty winds and dry fuels throughout the region. Outdoor burning is not recommended at this time.