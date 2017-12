By Republic-Times on December 13, 2017 at 11:53 am

The Columbia and Dupo fire departments assisted Prairie du Pont firefighters at the scene of a blaze at 1015 Oklahoma Hill Road off Davis Street Ferry Road in East Carondelet shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was burning a stump on his property when it is believed that embers blew to the remnants of an old shed that was previously destroyed by fire on Sept. 9, causing even more damage.

Firefighters were on scene less than an hour.