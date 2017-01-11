Three crashes involving semis in Monroe County

It was a busy and treacherous Wednesday afternoon on Monroe County roadways, as emergency personnel responded to three separate crashes — all of them involving semi tractor-trailers.

At about 4:20 p.m., a three-vehicle crash involving a semi truck took place in the area of 5600 State Route 3 at T Road south of Waterloo.

The semi-truck hit a building, forcing the closure of Route 3. The other vehicles involved were a late model red Chevrolet Silverado and a Chevrolet work van operated by Wiese of St. Louis. Initial reports are the semi-truck swerved off the roadway to avoid colliding with the two other vehicles, which had just ran into each other on Route 3. The semi clipped the pickup truck before going off the roadway.

The northbound semi truck skidded across a grassy area and became lodged in large shed, where a family has restored vehicles for several years. Mike Pegg was in the building working on a car at the time of the accident, and was in the room the truck tore into. Pegg told the Republic-Times he thought a car had fallen off of jacks, but then realized that car parts and other items were flying through the air. He was uninjured.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto Sportsman Road and northbound traffic was diverted onto KK Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred at Route 3 and Veterans Parkway near the McDonald’s in Columbia. Police said a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Donald Nitzsche, 74, of Evansville, was traveling north on Route 3 and attempted to turn left onto Veterans Parkway when it struck a southbound 2009 Freightliner driven by Kenneth Hall, 66, of Wayne City. Hall’s semi skidded sideways upon impact and struck a southbound 2017 International semi driven by Joshua Niepman, 25, of Eldon, Mo.

Nitzsche was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center for treatment of an unspecified injury. He was cited for failure to yield in the crash.

At about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, a tanker truck carrying lime slurry overturned on Route 3 at South Library Street in Waterloo, resulting in a minor injury and another road closure. For more information on that crash, click here.