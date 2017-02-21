 Waterloo woman wins Powerball prize - Republic-Times | News

Waterloo woman wins Powerball prize

February 21, 2017

Jackie Pleimann holds up her winning ticket. (submitted photo)

Waterloo resident Jackie Pleimann won a $50,000 Powerball prize on Saturday night when her Quick Pick ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number, the Illinois Lottery announced Tuesday. She bought the ticket at a Waterloo gas station.

The winning numbers were 05 – 09 – 17 – 37 – 64, and the Powerball number was 02. Pleimann’s winning ticket had five Quick Picks in all for a $10 overall purchase.

 Pleimann, 29, has lived in Waterloo for 17 years.  She discovered her win when she used the Illinois Lottery app on her phone to check the winning Powerball numbers. She plans to use her windfall to pay off student loans.

 “I play Powerball once or twice a month, and I always buy Quick Pick tickets,” she said.

Pleimann bought her $50,000 winning ticket at U-Gas, 1000 N. Route 3 in Waterloo.  The retailer received a bonus of $500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

