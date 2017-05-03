Waterloo wins another Bi-County Track Meet

The Waterloo High School track program won its fourth consecutive Bi-County Track Meet last Tuesday in Chester.

The Waterloo boys team placed first with 221 points, with Columbia coming in second at 109.

The Waterloo girls placed second to Chester by just 14 points, 171-157. Waterloo’s combined score put the Bulldogs at first overall at the meet for the fourth straight year.

Waterloo’s Noah Hays was selected as Male Athlete of the Meet. He won both the 200 meter and 400 meter runs and was a member of the winning 4×400 meter relay team along with Dawson Holden, Jackson McAlister and Sam Rick.

Other highlights for the WHS boys team included Kyle Knefelkamp winning the high jump at six feet; Travis Thier winning the long jump at 21 feet, two inches; Jackson Ivers winning the triple jump at 38 feet and the discus at 138 feet, nine inches; Blake Bender winning the shot put at 39 feet, .5 inches; McAlister winning the 800 meter run; Adam Robson winning the 3,200 meter run; Jarrett Lange winning both the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles; and Eli Ward winning the 1,600 meter run…>>>

