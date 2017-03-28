Waterloo traffic stop results in meth arrests

The Waterloo Police Department arrested four people and seized a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs, including heroin, during a traffic stop early Monday afternoon on Route 3.

At about 1 p.m., Waterloo police arrested Seandel Lajay Daniels, 41, of Crystal City, Mo., Amanda K. Davis, 28, of Pevely, Mo., Leroy Hawkins, 64, of Wilmington, Del., and Channeisha D. Portis 22, of Wilmington, Del., after more than 600 grams (one pound) of suspected methamphetamine was discovered during the traffic stop, which took place near the 1400 block of Route 3.

In addition to the suspected meth, a yet-to-be-determined amount of suspected cannabis, suspected crack cocaine and suspected heroin were also discovered during the stop.

All four suspects were arrested and held at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo pending formal charges, police said.

On Tuesday, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann charged all four suspects with meth trafficking, a Class X felony.

Hawkins was also wanted on a probation violation out of California. Portis was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, which are Class 4 felonies.

Bond was set at $500,000 for each of the individuals.

All four suspects remain at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo pending bond.