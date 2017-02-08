Waterloo thief arrested again

A Waterloo man with multiple prior theft convictions was charged Monday with stealing $40,000 cash and other items from his parents’ home last week.

Adam C. Kempf, 34, remains at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo on $150,000 bond for felony theft. A preliminary hearing date of Feb. 23 has been set.

Court information alleges that on Jan. 31, Kempf stole $40,000 from a safe at his parents’ home on Andy Road, along with two handguns and various pieces of gold and diamond jewelry.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

This past August, Kempf was arrested for stealing cans of baby formula from the Waterloo Schnucks. That resulted in a felony retail theft charge due to his prior theft convictions.

He was also charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding police in connection with that incident. Bond was initially set at $50,000, but was reduced to $25,000 on Oct. 12. His mother posted bond at that time and he was released from county jail. Kempf has a March 1 court date pending on the Schnucks theft.