Waterloo talks water

Water was the theme of Monday’s city council meeting in Waterloo — for both business and pleasure.

Aldermen approved a consulting agreement between the city and Brubaker & Associates to “negotiate a more competitive wholesale water supply from Illinois American Water Company” and to “assist in developing a plan to negotiate a load retention rate with the company based on a viable alternative source of water supply,” a proposal from the consulting firm explains.

Waterloo has five years remaining on a 25-year lease with Illinois American Water that ends in 2022. A rate increase on Jan. 1 made the average water bill $57.21 per month for a 6,000-gallon user in Waterloo, up from $53.45 the year before.

“The rates keep going up,” Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said. “We want to look at a more stable rate. We’re exploring all of our options. This should get the ball rolling.”

The three options Smith is referring to include staying with Illinois American Water, the city building and operating its own plant, or connecting with a nearby company such as Fountain Water District…>>>

