Waterloo singer to star in Netflix series

Lexi Krekorian, the Waterloo singer who goes by the artist name Alexandra Kay, used to work with a man named Scotty in St. Louis.

He moved to Los Angeles, playing music in the city and driving for Uber.

One day, an executive producer hopped in Scotty’s car and began telling him about an unscripted show he was casting for Netflix.

It needed only one more cast member.

Scotty promptly got in the backseat and showed the executive producer videos of Krekorian performing.

The next day, she got a call asking her about the part.

“I was like, ‘what the heck is this,’” Krekorian told the Republic-Times. “I was really skeptical of the whole thing. I just decided to put my trust in God and go for it. And once I got cast two months later, I was like ‘this was meant to be.’”

Krekorian began singing when she was a teenager, deciding to focus on music when she was 17…>>>

