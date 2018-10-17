Waterloo School Board plans for late tax revenue

The Waterloo School Board discussed what actions it needs to due to the lateness of property tax revenue at its October meeting on Monday.

The discussions began with Superintendent Brian Charron explaining that tax levy laws require the district to certify a levy for the coming year by the fourth Tuesday in December.

In order for that to take place at the December board meeting, the district must first approve a tentative levy at least 20 days before the final one is certified. That must be done by the November board meeting.

Charron said the district usually completes the task early by doing it in October.

It cannot do that this year, however, because it still does not know how much money it will get from property taxes since the property tax assessments were completed late.

“We cannot do it this year in October because when we adopt the levy, we have to identify it, legally, as a percentage of the prior year’s levy,” Charron explained. “But we in Monroe County still do not know what is extended for the 2017 tax year. Therefore, we cannot prepare the tentative levy…>>>

