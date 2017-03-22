Waterloo School Board candidates attend forum

The Waterloo Classroom Teacher Association hosted a “Meet the Candidates” forum last Wednesday at the high school to introduce the four school board candidates to teachers.

The forum included a short introduction in which candidates Jimmy Yaekel, Jason Wagenknecht, Neil Giffhorn and current school board president Johnny Caupert shared their background and qualifications.

The event was open only to teachers in the district.

The candidates also answered a list of prepared questions, including how they feel the school district can improve, why they want to run for school board and what they bring to the table. Teachers then asked their own questions to candidates at the end of the forum.

“I feel comfortable getting to meet you guys,” said Rogers Elementary teacher Jim Prather, who is also the WCTA president. “You have the best interests of the district at heart…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 22 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.