Waterloo School Board candidates attend forum

By on March 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

Pictured, from left, Waterloo school board candidates Jason Wagenknecht, Neil Giffhorn, Jimmy Yaekel and Johnny Caupert field questions from teachers during the Waterloo Classroom Teacher Association “Meet the Candidates” forum last Wednesday at the high school. (Sean McGowan photo)

The Waterloo Classroom Teacher Association hosted a “Meet the Candidates” forum last Wednesday at the high school to introduce the four school board candidates to teachers.

The forum included a short introduction in which candidates Jimmy Yaekel, Jason Wagenknecht, Neil Giffhorn and current school board president Johnny Caupert shared their background and qualifications.

The event was open only to teachers in the district.

The candidates also answered a list of prepared questions, including how they feel the school district can improve, why they want to run for school board and what they bring to the table. Teachers then asked their own questions to candidates at the end of the forum.

“I feel comfortable getting to meet you guys,” said Rogers Elementary teacher Jim Prather, who is also the WCTA president. “You have the best interests of the district at heart…>>>

"I feel comfortable getting to meet you guys," said Rogers Elementary teacher Jim Prather, who is also the WCTA president. "You have the best interests of the district at heart…


Sean McGowan

