Waterloo Millers | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on August 11, 2017 at 12:43 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Millers of the Mon-Clair League.
The Millers, who ended their season with a loss in the semifinals of the Mon-Clair playoffs on Sunday, finished with a league record of 22-4 and overall record of 29-7 this summer under legendary longtime manager Vern Moehrs, including another Monroe Division championship.
